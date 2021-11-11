Djibouti vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Djibouti and Algeria will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday at a neutral ground in Cairo, Egypt.

The 'home' side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Burkina Faso last month. Issoyfou Dayo and Abdoul Tapsoba scored in either half to guide the Stallions to all three points.

Algeria cruised to victory with a 4-0 away win over Niger Republic. Riyad Mahrez put the Desert Foxes on their way with a 20th-minute strike which was added to by three other men.

The win helped the north Africans hold onto top spot in Group A. They are level on 10 points from four games with Burkina Faso and are only ahead by virtue of goal difference.

Djibouti vs Algeria Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides, following their first leg clash in September.

Former Leicester City forward Islam Slimani scored four goals to inspire Algeria to an emphatic 8-0 victory on home turf.

Djibouti are currently on a five-game losing streak. Algeria's victories over Niger in last month's double-header took them to 31 games unbeaten.

They are now the country with the current longest unbeaten run in international football (following Italy's defeat to Spain last month).

Incredibly, Algeria sit joint-third on the list of all-time unbeaten runs and are six games behind the record of 37 set by the Azzurri between 2018 and 2021.

Djibouti form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Algeria form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Djibouti vs Algeria Team News

Djibouti

Aptidon Daher will be suspended for the game following his second-half red card against Burkina Faso.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Aptidon Daher

Algeria

Coach Djamel Belmadi announced a squad of 25 players to dispute the crucial qualifiers against Djibouti and Burkina Faso for the African champions. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani headline the squad while goalkeeper Mustafa Zaghba makes a return after a three-year absence.

Genoa midfielder Mohamed Salim Fares has been ruled out due to injury. The 25-year-old was replaced by Ayoub Abdellaoui.

Injury: Mohamed Salim Fares

Suspension: None

Djibouti vs Algeria Predicted XI

Djibouti Predicted XI (5-3-2): Innocent Hankuye (GK); Batio Youssouf, Mohamed Mohamed, Siad Yabe, Ali Farada, Youssouf Abdi; Abdi Hamza, Warsama Hassan, Anas Ali, Samuel Akinbinu, Mohamed Fouad

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Ayoub Abdellaoui, Abdelkader Bedrane, Aissa Mandi, Youcef Atal; Isamel Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Youcef Belaili; Islam Slimani, Baghdad Bounedjah, Riyad Mahrez

Djibouti vs Algeria Prediction

While one side has been undefeated for almost three years and are African champions, the other have lost eight of their last 10 matches and are yet to participate in a major tournament.

Algeria's thumping victory in the first leg highlights the difference between the two sides and it is hard to see beyond another comfortable victory for the north Africans.

The visitors have a make-or-break clash with Burkina Faso next week, with the result very likely to determine who will finish top of the group. Nevertheless, Algeria will be keen to boost confidence ahead of next week with another comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Djibouti 0-6 Algeria

