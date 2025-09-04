Djibouti vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025

Burkina Faso take on hapless Djibouti at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in neutral Guinea-Bissau on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 63rd in the world, the Stallions are currently in second place in Group A with 11 points and three wins from six games.

Back-to-back wins over Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau in March have boosted their progression hopes, with the West African side well-placed to reach the next round of qualifiers.

Burkina Faso might as well achieve a direct spot in next year's showpiece, but need to win all their remaining games for that and also hope that group leaders Egypt slip up somewhere.

Cousins Lassina Traore and Bertrand Traore are leading their charge with eight goals between them, which is almost 62% of their total goals scored in the campaign so far.

By contrast, Djibouti are on the brink of getting knocked out of the World Cup race as they sit rock-bottom of the standings with one point, gained courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia on matchday three.

In their most recent qualifying fixture, though, the Shoremen of the Red Sea were crushed 6-1 by Ethiopia as Bereket Desta and Abubeker Nassir each netted a hat-trick.

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in the past, with Burkina Faso winning on all three occasions: 4-0 and 2-0 in October 2021 and 4-1 in March 2025 (all three coming in World Cup qualifiers).

The Stallions have won their last two qualifiers and remain unbeaten in three; Djibouti have lost their last two qualifying fixtures, conceding 10 goals (4 vs Burkina Faso and 6 vs Ethiopia).

Djibouti are one of the 11 teams still winless in the qualifiers.

In four games this year, Burkina Faso have won three and lost one.

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Burkina Faso have a winning record over Djibouti and we could see that continue here, given their trajectory in the qualifiers. The Stallions are fighting to keep their progression hopes alive and should get a win.

Prediction: Djibouti 0-3 Burkina Faso

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

