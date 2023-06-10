Djibouti vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th June 2023

Djibouti and Kenya lock horns at the Anjalay Stadium in Belle Vue Harel, Mauritius on Monday for the 2023 Mauritius Four Nations Cup.

It's the first such friendly international tournament organized by the Mauritius Football Association (MFA), with the Mauritius national football side also participating.

Pakistan are the fourth team taking part in the series.

Ranked 194 in the world, Djibouti are the second-lowest-ranked team in the group and will play for the first time since September 2022.

Their last piece of action as a national team was in the African Nations Championship qualification, where they were beaten 7-2 on aggregate by Sudan in the second round.

Kenya have had their fair share of troubles too as FIFA suspended them over the alleged misappropriation of funds by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). This led to them being disqualified from the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the suspension was only lifted in November last year.

Since then, the Harambee Stars have played one game - a friendly against Iran in March this year that ended in a 2-1 defeat in Tehran. Michael Olunga had put them in front in the 51st minute but Team Melli fought back through goals from Mohammad Mohebi and Ramin Rezaeian.

Djibouti vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kenya and Djibouti have only met twice before, and both games came in the unofficial CECAFA Tusker Challenge Cup in 2009.

Kenya won both games, a 2-0 victory in the first followed by a 5-1 hammering in the second.

Kenya's last five official games have produced just one win - a 2-1 win over Rwanda in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Djibouti have won just one of their last six games, beating Burundi 2-1 in the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

Kenya's Michael Olunga is set to make his 50th appearance for the Harambee Stars.

Kenya are the highest-ranked team at the Four Nations Cup at 102nd in the world.

Djibouti vs Kenya Prediction

Kenya might be 92 places above Djibouti in the rankings but like their fellow AFCON rivals, they have little game time under their belt, having played just one match in the last 19 months.

The Harambee Stars have a good attacking squad and could narrowly see off the Shoremen of the Red Sea.

Prediction: Djibouti 0-1 Kenya

Djibouti vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

