Djibouti vs Sierra Leone Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2025

Djibouti play Sierra Leone in their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, looking to wrap up a miserable campaign on a winning note. With just one point in the bag from nine games, the Sharks of the Red Sea are at the bottom of Group A and have long been eliminated from the race for next year's showpiece.

Ranked 193rd in the world, the East African side's only positive outcome was a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on matchday four. The rest have been heavy defeats, including a pair of 6-0 defeats to Egypt and Burkina Faso.

Earlier this week, the Pharaohs returned to haunt Djibouti with another 3-0 loss. Ibrahim Adel opened the scoring for Egypt in just the eighth minute before Liverpool star Mohamed Salah netted a brace.

Now, ahead of their final qualifying fixture of the campaign, Stéphane Nado's side will be hoping to bow out with their first victory. They may be encouraged to see that Sierra Leone also lost their last qualifying fixture.

The Leone Stars went down 1-0 to Burkina Faso on Thursday, with Mohamed Zougrana netting the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute. With that, their qualifying hopes were also dashed as Mohamed Kallon's side trail second-placed Burkina Faso by six points with only one game remaining.

Djibouti vs Sierra Leone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been just one clash between the sides in the past, with Sierra Leone beating Djibouti 2-1 in July 2024 during their earlier meeting in the ongoing qualifiers.

Djibouti are one of the nine teams - Chad, Somalia, Seychelles, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Congo - who are winless in the World Cup qualifiers ahead of their final clash.

With 31 goals conceded, Djibouti have the second-worst defensive record of any nation after only the Seychelles (46).

The Leone Stars are ranked 122nd in the world, while the Shoremen of the Red Sea are in 193rd place.

Djibouti vs Sierra Leone Prediction

The Leone Stars are not a formidable side, but they shouldn't have any issues seeing off the hapless Djibouti, who've been undone by a shaky defense. They might play for a point here, but we expect the 'away' side to find a way to score a few goals regardless.

Prediction: Djibouti 0-2 Sierra Leone

Djibouti vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sierra Leone to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

