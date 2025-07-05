Djurgarden vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

The action continues in round 14 of the Swedish Allsvenskan as Djurgarden play host to Degerfors on Sunday. Degerfors, who have lost each of their last five visits to the 3Arena, will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell and snap their four-game losing streak

Djurgarden failed to find their feet last Sunday when they played out a 1-1 draw with Norrkoping on home turf after giving up their lead in the second half.

Jani Honkavaara’s side have failed to win five of their last six matches — losing three and claiming two draws — with a 1-0 victory over Brommapojkarna on May 29 being the exception.

Djurgardens have won four of their 13 Allsvenskan matches so far while losing five and claiming four draws to collect 16 points and sit eighth in the league standings.

Degerfors, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Brommapojkarna at the Stora Valla last time out.

The Orebro outfit have lost four games on the trot, conceding nine goals and scoring twice since a 2-1 victory over Norrkoping on May 25.

Degerfors have picked up 13 points from their 13 league games to sit 13th in the standings, level on points with Halmstad, Brommapojkarna and Sirius.

Djurgarden vs Degerfors Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Djurgarden boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Degerfors have picked up four wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Djurgarden have failed to win their last five home games, losing twice and claiming three draws since April’s 1-0 victory over Oster.

Degerfors currently hold the division’s second-worst defensive record, having conceded 25 goals from their 13 games so far.

Djurgarden vs Degerfors Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Djurgarden and Degerfors, another action-packed contest is on the cards this weekend.

While Djurgarden have struggled for consistency, we fancy them to make light work of the floundering visitors and come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Djurgarden 3-1 Degerfors

Djurgarden vs Degerfors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Djurgarden to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven encounters)

