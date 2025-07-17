Djurgarden vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Djurgarden will host Elfsborg at the 3Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways to launch a push up the league table in the second half of the season.

Djurgarden added yet another humiliating highlight to what has been a difficult season by losing 1-0 and giving last-placed Varnamo their first league win of the season. The hosts, who have not finished outside the top four in the last six seasons, currently sit in 10th place, having struggled to pick up results all season with only five wins from 15 league games.

Elfsborg are having a much better season as they sit in fourth place, only eight points off the top and will look to build on last weekend's 2-1 win over Göteborg to push higher up the league table.

The visitors were on a remarkable run from early April to late May, when they won eight out of nine league games before hitting a rough patch of three winless games and will hope to commence another stellar run of form as they aim for European qualification.

Djurgarden vs Elfsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The side have met on 116 previous occasions going into Saturday's clash. Djurgarden have won 37 of those games, 32 have ended in draws and Elfsborg have won the remaining 47.

The sides are evenly matched across their last 10 meetings, with both sides winning four and drawing two.

Elfsborg have a remarkable goal-scoring record in recent editions of this fixture, with 12 goals scored across the last five.

Djurgarden have scored 14 goals after 15 games played in the Swedish top division so far. Only the bottom two teams in the league have scored fewer.

Elfsborg have the third-best offensive record in the league, with 27 goals scored in just 15 games.

Djurgarden vs Elfsborg Prediction

Järnkaminerna remain slight favorites heading into the weekend clash despite their recent performances. They have won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Di Gule have an impressive record on the road in the league with four wins and a draw from seven away games so far and will only need to avoid complacency to get a result when they take the trip to Stockholm.

Prediction: Djurgården 1-1 Elfsborg

Djurgarden vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts’ last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Djurgarden's last seven home games )

