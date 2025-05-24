Djurgarden vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Djurgarden will welcome Hacken at the 3Arena in Allsvenskan action on Sunday. The hosts will seek to halt their losing streak while the visitors will hope to extend their unbeaten run.
Djurgarden vs Hacken Preview
Djurgarden suffered terrible losses in their last two matches, losing at home 3-1 against Mjällby and on the road against Elfsborg 4-0. Altogether, they have dropped seven points in their last five league matches, which leaves them in 11th position on 11 points ahead of matchday 10. Two teams are close behind, with 10 points each.
Järnkaminerna finished fourth last season to earn a spot in the UEFA Conference League. They brilliantly made it to the semi-finals before losing against Chelsea. Djurgarden will be turning their full attention to the Swedish top flight going forward as they have a lot of ground to cover. They trail the top spot by 15 points.
Hacken sit outside the top five, in the sixth spot, but have been constantly putting pressure on the fifth-placed team, Malmo. The two sides are currently separated by five points. Hacken are also closely followed by five teams, with the gaps being a spread of one to two points.
Getingarna won their first and only Allsvenskan title in 2022 and have been trophy-less since then. Last season, they finished eighth. The visitors have won four times, drawn twice and lost four times in 10 matches, which leaves them in the sixth spot on 14 points. Hacken lost at home 2-1 in their last meeting with Djurgarden.
Djurgarden vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Djurgarden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Hacken.
- Djurgarden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home against Hacken.
- Djurgarden have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
- Hacken have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Djurgarden have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Hacken have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Djurgarden – L-L-W-L-D, Hacken – W-D-L-W-D.
Djurgarden vs Hacken Prediction
Djurgarden boast 21 wins over 15 for Hacken in the sides' 42 clashes so far. Will the hosts see themselves as the favorites based on this stat?
Hacken are in better shape than the hosts at this stage of the campaign. Things might change in the future, but they look more confident and competitive currently.
Djurgarden are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Djurgarden 2-1 Hacken
Djurgarden vs Hacken Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Djurgarden to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Djurgarden to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Hacken to score - Yes