Djurgarden vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Djurgarden will welcome Hacken at the 3Arena in Allsvenskan action on Sunday. The hosts will seek to halt their losing streak while the visitors will hope to extend their unbeaten run.

Ad

Djurgarden vs Hacken Preview

Djurgarden suffered terrible losses in their last two matches, losing at home 3-1 against Mjällby and on the road against Elfsborg 4-0. Altogether, they have dropped seven points in their last five league matches, which leaves them in 11th position on 11 points ahead of matchday 10. Two teams are close behind, with 10 points each.

Järnkaminerna finished fourth last season to earn a spot in the UEFA Conference League. They brilliantly made it to the semi-finals before losing against Chelsea. Djurgarden will be turning their full attention to the Swedish top flight going forward as they have a lot of ground to cover. They trail the top spot by 15 points.

Ad

Trending

Hacken sit outside the top five, in the sixth spot, but have been constantly putting pressure on the fifth-placed team, Malmo. The two sides are currently separated by five points. Hacken are also closely followed by five teams, with the gaps being a spread of one to two points.

Getingarna won their first and only Allsvenskan title in 2022 and have been trophy-less since then. Last season, they finished eighth. The visitors have won four times, drawn twice and lost four times in 10 matches, which leaves them in the sixth spot on 14 points. Hacken lost at home 2-1 in their last meeting with Djurgarden.

Ad

Djurgarden vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Djurgarden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Hacken.

Djurgarden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home against Hacken.

Djurgarden have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Hacken have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Djurgarden have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Hacken have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Djurgarden – L-L-W-L-D, Hacken – W-D-L-W-D.

Ad

Djurgarden vs Hacken Prediction

Djurgarden boast 21 wins over 15 for Hacken in the sides' 42 clashes so far. Will the hosts see themselves as the favorites based on this stat?

Hacken are in better shape than the hosts at this stage of the campaign. Things might change in the future, but they look more confident and competitive currently.

Djurgarden are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-1 Hacken

Ad

Djurgarden vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Djurgarden to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Djurgarden to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hacken to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More