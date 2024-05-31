Djurgarden vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

Djurgarden will be looking to continue their surge to the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table when they play host to Hammarby on Sunday. Kim Hellberg’s men have failed to win their last three visits to Tele2 Arena and will set out to end this dry spell this weekend.

Djurgarden continued with their impressive run of results as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Mjallby at the Strandvallen last Saturday.

Kim Bergstrand’s side have now won five back-to-back matches, stretching back to their penalty-shootout defeat against Malmo in the Swedish Cup final on May 1.

With 25 points from 11 matches, Djurgarden are currently second in the Allsvenskan table, six points behind league leaders Malmo.

Meanwhile, Hammarby turned in a superb team performance last time out when they eased to a 3-0 victory over Sirius at Tele2 Arena.

Trending

Hellberg’s men have now won three of their last four matches, with a 3-0 loss at the hands of Mjallby on May 15 being the exception.

With 18 points from 11 matches, Hammarby are currently fifth in the league table but could move into third place with all three points this weekend.

Djurgarden vs Hammarby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Hammarby boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Djurgarden have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bergstrand’s men are on a run of six consecutive league wins, scoring 15 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 1-0 loss at the hands of Malmo on April 25.

Hammarby have lost all but one of their five away matches this season, with a 2-1 victory at Norrkoping on May 12 being the exception.

Djurgarden vs Hammarby Prediction

While Hammarby have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Djurgarden side who have won their last five matches.

We predict a thrilling affair at Tele2 Arena, with the home side coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-0 Hammarby

Djurgarden vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Djurgarden to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine encounters)