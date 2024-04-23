Djurgarden vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

Djurgarden and Malmo will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday five fixture on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to AIK Stockholm over the weekend. Bersant Celina starred with a goal and assist in the second half to guide his side to all three points.

Malmo, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Vasteras SK. Sebastian Nanasi's 82nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered maximum points from four games. Djurgarden are fourth with seven points to their name.

Djurgarden vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. They each have 21 wins apiece while seven games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in August 2023 when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the league.

Malmo have scored at least two goals in seven of the nine competitive games they have played this season.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Malmo have made a nine-game unbeaten start to the season, winning eight games, including each of the last six on the bounce.

Djurgarden vs Malmo Prediction

Djurgarden are one of the potential dark horses to usurp Malmo from their perch. However, the defending champions currently hold a four-point advantage at the summit and a win here would take them eight points clear of their hosts and effectively end Djurgarden's unlikely title tilt.

Malmo, for their part, have started the season like a house on fire and already have a healthy gap at the summit with just four games played. Henrik Rydstrom's side are the clear favorites to retain their title, while a cup final also awaits them next month.

Djurgaden lie in the path of their quest for a first Svenska Cupen since 2020 and the result here could be a pointer to how events unfold at the Eleda Stadion next week. We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Djurgarden 1-2 Malmo

Djurgarden vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals