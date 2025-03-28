Djurgarden vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

The new season of Allsvenskan football begins with fireworks as Djurgarden and Malmo trade tackles on Saturday at 3Arena.

The hosts finalized preparations for the new season with a 1-0 defeat to KuPS in a friendly last week. Saku Savolainen's 81st-minute strike settled the contest.

Djurgarden's last competitive game was a 3-0 home win over Pafos in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 to advance with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Malmo, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 extra time home win over Goteborg in the Svenska Cupen semi-final. They went into the break with a two-goal lead, thanks to Isaac Kiese Thelin's first-half brace. Max Fenger and Kolbeinn Thordarson netted after the break to draw the game level before Oliver Berg scored the winner for Malmo in extra time.

Djurgarden vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 26 wins from their last 54 head-to-head games with Djurgarden, losing 21.

Their most recent clash in September saw Malmo claim a 4-0 home win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.

Thirteen of Malmo's last 14 games across competitions have produced at leaat three goals.

Djurgarden have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Malmo are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning three.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Djurgarden vs Malmo Prediction

Djurgarden haven't won a league title since 2019 and will be aiming to start the new season on a positive note. The Iron Stoves will be ful of confidence, having booked a spot in the quarterfinal of a European competition for the very first time.

Malmo, for their part, are the two-time defending champions and are aiming to win a three-peat for the first time since 1953. The Sky Blue are unbeaten in four head-to-head games and have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine games.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-2 Malmo

Djurgarden vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

