Djurgarden vs Norrköping Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

Djurgarden will host Norrköping at the 3Arena on Monday in another round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result and move higher up the table after a poor start to the season.

Djurgarden suffered yet another deflating defeat last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Halmstad, making it three losses in their last five games. The Iron Stoves have only won four of their opening 12 league games of the season, leaving them in ninth position, 11 points off European qualification and only four above the relegation zone.

Norrköping are in similarly poor form, having only won one of their last six games and are a single point and place behind Monday's hosts. Peking were blown out of the water in a 3-0 home defeat to GAIS Göteborg during their last league game in late May and will hope to return to league action in much better form and avoid ending up in a relegation battle like last season.

Djurgarden vs Norrköping Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 130 previous occasions going into Monday's clash. Djurgarden have won 41 of those games, while 39 have ended in draws, and Norrköping have won the remaining 50.

The hosts are unbeaten across the last eight editions of this fixture and have scored an impressive 15 goals across those games.

The visitors have only failed to get on the scoresheet in three of the last 10 meetings between these sides.

Djurgarden have the worst offensive record in the Swedish top flight, having only scored eight goals after 12 games played this season.

Noorköping have the third-worst defensive record in the league with 23 goals conceded in just 12 games.

Djurgarden vs Norrköping Prediction

The hosts are favorites going into Monday's fixture, but will have to be at their rarely-seen best to get all three points. Järnkaminerna will also need to improve on their offensive form to stand a chance of getting a result.

IFK will rely on their much better offensive capabilities to get a result, but will likely be satisfied with a draw.

Prediction: Djurgarden 1-1 Noorköping

Djurgarden vs Norrköping Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts’ last four games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five games)

