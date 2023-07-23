Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023

Dnipro-1 and Panathinaikos get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway when they lock horns at the Kosicka futbalova Arena on Tuesday (July 25) in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

Dnipro enjoyed a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, finishing second in the Ukrainian Premier League, five points off winners Shakhtar Donetsk. Oleksandr Kucher’s men kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Rukh Lviv on July 13, five days before playing out a 2-2 draw with Kryvbas. Dnipro are unbeaten in eight of their last ten competitive games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos also enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign, going unbeaten in six of their seven friendlies, winning five. Their only defeat came in their final warm-up game: a 1-0 defeat to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at the C on July 18.

The Greek side are looking to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010.

Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Dnipro are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 3-0 loss against Shakhtar Donetsk in May.

Dnipro have lost two of their last three competitive games, with a 1-0 win over Kryvbas on June 4 being the exception.

Panathinaikos are on a run of four games without a win, losing once.

Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Both sides will look to pick up an early advantage in the tie, so a thrilling contest should ensue. Kucher’s side have been rock-solid at home this year, though, and should come out on top.

Prediction: Dnipro 2-1 Panathinaikos

Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dnipro

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Dnipro's last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Panathinaikos’ last seven games.)