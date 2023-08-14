Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Praha Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023

Dnipro-1 host Slavia Praha at the Dnipro-Arena on Thursday (August 17) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, looking to keep their slim progression hopes alive.

The Ukrainina side trail 3-0 in the tie following their heavy defeat in the first leg last week in the Czech capital. Ivan Schranz struck a first-half brace before Conrad Wallem added a third late on as Praha won comfortably. Their only sore note was a red card for Igoh Ogbu in the 59th minute. The defender is suspended for the second leg.

Just days after this loss, Dnipro-1 dropped points for the first time in the Ukrainian Premier League this season, managing a 1-1 draw at Mynai.

Meanwhile, Praha extended their 100% win record this season with a 1-0 win over Mlada Boleslav in the league. With four wins in as many games, the Slavists are level with Sparta Prague with 12 points apiece, trailing only on goal difference.

Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Praha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second competitive encounter between the two teams, their first-leg meeting last week being the first.

Slavia have faced Ukrainian sides on five occasions, winning twice.

Slavia have won all five games this season, four in the league and one in Europe.

Dnipro-1 have won once in five competitive games this season.

Slavia are looking to keep a third consecutive clean sheet across competitions.

Slavia's Igoh Ogbu is suspended from the second leg for getting sent off in the first.

Slavia have won once in five away games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

Dnipro-1 are winless in three home games in European qualifiers.

Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Praha Prediction

Dnipro-1 have very slim chances, considering they need to win by a four-goal margin. Slavia, meanwhile, are on a fine run of form this season, and that run should continue with another win.

Prediction: Dnipro-1 1-2 Slavia

Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Praha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slavia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes