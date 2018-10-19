Do Manchester United fans need to push for more change?

Should the United fans push more in order to ring in the changes?

Despite the issues with Mourinho, his tactics, or supposed rows with the players, what can the fans do to influence change?

Change is self-evidently needed at the club, which stands as the biggest footballing institution in England, and the United Kingdom at large. There are others who certainly meet that bill of course - Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, etc. but United is the biggest of them all.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, it's also clear the club lacked a defined path and strategy. It has attained success since 2013 though, via the 2016 FA Cup, and 2017 League Cup and Europa League.

However, all clubs have one key grouping that they cannot live without. And who sponsors, kit makers, or TV companies, ultimately rely on - fans. Kit makers need fans to buy kits. Sky Sports and BT Sport wouldn't pay as much as they do for TV rights if there wasn't the associated fan interest.

Adidas pay United top money for nothing - it's fans that sustain this spending ultimately via shirt sales

Fans don't only buy tickets, or food at games - or programmes for that matter. They buy TV subscriptions, replica kits, and many other things that financially sustain football clubs. Football clubs' highest duties are, arguably, to keep fans happy - at any cost.

Manchester United typically have the most games shown by both Sky and BT Sport, largely because their fanbase is the largest - this shows again the importance fans hold in revenue generation.

So what can fans, as a major stakeholder in any football club, do to promote change?

Are there examples from other clubs that United fans can look on, or draw from?

What methods of fan action can actually work?

And how is progress actually measured?

How can the board be encouraged to change, and provide what's required to progress?

All businesses need to keep their key stakeholders content. Fans are not like customers of other industries, but then clubs cannot exist without them. Clubs are thus responsive to them, and they hold the power to exercise change when needed.

There was a banner over Turf Moor at the game vs. Burnley - but is it enough? The fans are recognising it, though at the moment it's pretty piecemeal.

The current issues at Manchester United are both comical and bemusing to many outside of the club. It's clear that a critical crack has existed in the club since 2013, and it's pretty much time it needed resolving.

Without a rapid change, Manchester United may not win a league title before Liverpool, Arsenal, or Chelsea, or Manchester City does. During the 1999 Treble, Tottenham Hotspur was a mid-table club.

For now, they are regularly finishing above Manchester United, and have been close to winning the league since 2013. For a club of Man United's success, history, and heritage, this is unacceptable.

It's self-evident that something needs to give - and it could be that the fans can help nudge things to a better future.

