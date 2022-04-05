"Do it your way!" - Wayne Rooney suggests Sir Alex Ferguson's presence has been a problem for recent Manchester United managers

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Sir Alex Ferguson still being involved at the club will be a distraction for any manager that comes in.

The Red Devils' record goalscorer also claimed that his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked as manager in November, will have felt the pressure more than any other having played under the legendary boss.

Since Ferguson retired as United manager in 2013, it has been a difficult time for the club, with them having won only three trophies, sacked four permanent managers, and not coming remotely close to winning the Premier League title in those nine years.

According to The Metro, the 80-year-old is still a highly influential figure at Old Trafford, often attending matches both home and away, as well as influencing decisions behind the scenes.

Rooney feels this brings unnecessary pressure on any Red Devils manager. He told Sky Sports:

"I think obviously he’s still involved in some way, you see him at the games, and that naturally would bring pressure to whatever manager goes in there."

The current Derby County boss added:

"But, you’ve had [Louis] Van Gaal, [Jose] Mourinho, Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer], probably for Ole it might be the more difficult one because he’s played under him.

"But if you want to manage Manchester United and you are at Manchester United, you have to do it your way. You can’t go back to Sir Alex Ferguson, you have to do it your way and make them decisions."

Rooney claims Ferguson would be tough act to follow for anyone at Manchester United

As The Mirror reports, Ferguson and Rooney didn't always get on, but the former striker still has huge respect for his former boss, and claims that following him was always going to be a near impossible job.

The 36-year-old former England star stated:

"When Sir Alex retired, I think everyone knew it was going to be a very difficult job"

Rooney continued, saying:

"David Moyes came in and it didn’t work out and from then, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we’ve had good managers but Manchester United is a different club to many clubs around the world.

"It needs someone to come in with that time to get that club back to where it deserves to be. It’s not going to happen if you keep changing manager every two years."

Sir Alex enjoyed unprecedented success during his 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, winning 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

He also signed Rooney as a teenager in 2004, who went on to become Man United and England's record goalscorer.

