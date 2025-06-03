Dominica vs British Virgin Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

Dominica and The British Virgin Islands will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at Windsor Park.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Barbados in a friendly three weeks ago.

The British Virgin Islands, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a friendly over the weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Jerry Whitshire's 45th-minute strike while Brad Richards equalized with two minutes left in regulation time.

The Nature Boys will now shift their focus to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 4-0 thrashing away to The Dominican Republic exactly a year ago. Dominica lost 3-2 at home to Jamaica.

The respective losses left both sides as the only two teams in Group E yet to register their first points on the board after two games.

Dominica will wrap up their qualifiers away to The Dominican Republic next week while The British Virgin Islands host Jamaica.

Dominica vs British Virgin Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dominica are unbeaten in 11 previous head-to-head games, winning nine and drawing two.

Their last meeting came in November 2023 when Dominica claimed a 2-1 away win in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Four of the six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Dominica have scored at least two goals in six of the last eight head-to-head games.

The British Virgin Islands are winless in their last 14 games, losing eight games in this run.

Dominica are winless in their last seven games, drawing each of the last four.

Dominica form guide: D-D-D-D-L The British Virgin Islands form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Dominica vs British Virgin Islands Prediction

Dominica have a slim shot at advancing to the next round of the qualifiers but to do so means they are mandated to win here while also hoping results elsewhere go their way. Home advantage gives them an extra edge.

Six of The British Virgin Islands' last seven games have produded less than three goals.

We are backing Dominica to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dominica 2-0 The British Virgin Islands

Dominica vs British Virgin Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dominica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip - Under 2.5 goals

