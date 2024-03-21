Dominican Republic vs Aruba Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2024 

The Dominican Republic will welcome Aruba to Estadio Cibao FC for an international friendly clash on Saturday (March 23).

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a goalless stalemate away to Nicaragua in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2023.

Aruba, meanwhile, trounced the Cayman Islands 5-1 at home in the same competition. Terence Groothusen opened and wrapped up the scoring in the 16th and 89th minutes, respectively. Rovien Ostiana, Benjamin Maria, and Jaydon Dania also scored in the rout.

The Dominican Republic have two friendlies lined up in this window in preparation to kick-start their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They have another game to come against Peru next week.

Dominican Republic vs Aruba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. The Dominican Republic have two wins to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

This draw came in their most recent clash when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate in the Caribbean Cup.

Four of the Dominican Republic's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Aruba's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

Seven of the Dominican Republic's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Aruba form guide: W-W-W-W-L Dominican Republic form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Dominican Republic form guide: The Dominican Republic climbed to the 150th spot in the latest FIFA World Cup Rankings. Aruba remained in 193rd place.

Dominican Republic vs Aruba Prediction

The Dominican Republic's goalless draw away to Nicaragua last time out ended their run of 18 successive games to produce at least two goals. Los Quisqueyanos will play this game in front of their fans and that should give them an edge.

Aruba have won their last four games on the bounce, with their 100% record in the group seeing them gain promotion to League B. They have yet to win a head-to-head game, but their run of form could give them the confidence to buck this trend.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 2-1 Aruba

Dominican Republic vs Aruba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dominican Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals