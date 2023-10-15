Dominican Republic vs Barbados Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2023

The Dominican Republic will invite Barbados to the Estadio Polideportivo Moca in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday.

The hosts have recorded two wins in a row in the competition and are in second place in the League B Group B standings. With three games left to play, they'll look to displace Nicaragua from pole position in the standings to earn promotion to League A.

The visitors have suffered defeats in all three games in the competition thus far and are at the bottom of the Group B table. They'll need to improve upon their performance or else they'll be relegated to League C.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in Barbados on Friday and the Dominican Republic recorded a comfortable 5-0 win. Barbados defender Andreas Applewhaite was sent off in the 87th minute and will miss the match through suspension.

Dominican Republic vs Barbados Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times in all competitions since 2012. The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors, recording three wins and drawing one game.

Two of these meetings have come in the Caribbean Cup while they have met once apiece in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Dominican Republic have kept three clean sheets in four meetings against the visitors, outscoring them 9-1 in these games.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Nations League thus far, conceding 13 goals in three games. The hosts have conceded just two goals in three games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 8-3 in three games in the competition thus far.

The visitors have just one win in their last 18 games in all competitions.

Dominican Republic vs Barbados Prediction

Los Quisqueyanos have an unbeaten record against the visitors and, having recorded a comfortable win over them on Friday, they are strong favorites. At home, they have won two of their last three games in the Nations League.

Bajan Tridents have just one win in their last 18 games in all competitions, with that triumph coming away from home. They have scored just one goal against the hosts, with that goal coming in an away game in 2021.

Except for the suspended Andreas Applewhaite, most of the players from the reverse fixture should feature in this match as there are no fresh injury concerns for either team.

With that in mind and considering the history between the two teams, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 3-0 Barbados

Dominican Republic vs Barbados Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dominican Republic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dorny Romero to score or assist any time - Yes