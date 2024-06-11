Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Island Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

By Ume Elvis
Modified Jun 11, 2024 04:40 GMT
Dominican Republic host British Virgin Island on Tuesday. Credit: Fedofutbol
Dominican Republic host British Virgin Island on Tuesday. Credit: Fedofutbol

The Dominican Republic and British Virgin Islands will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (June 11th). The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Jamaica on Thursday.

Shamar Nicholson's 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

British Virgin Islands, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Guatemala. Oscar Castellanos, Rubio Rubin and Jose Pinto all scored to help Los Chapines claim all three points.

The loss left them fourth in Group E on zero points after one game. Dominican Republic are third, also on zero points.

Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Island Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides squared off in the 2010 Carribean Cup when the Dominican Republic claimed a 17-0 victory.
  • British Virgin Island are winless in their last six games in regulation time (four draws).
  • Dominican Republic have won just one of their last five games (three losses).
  • Dominican Republic form guide: L-L-W-D-L British Virgin Island form guide: L-W-D-L-D
  • Dominican Republic remained in 150th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. British Virgin Island are 207th.
  • Eight of the Dominican Republic's last 11 games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
  • Four of British Virgin Island's last five games have been level at the break.
Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Island Prediction

Neither of these two sides are renowned on the international scene and both started their qualification campaign on a losing note. However, the Dominican Republic are heavy favorites here and having home advantage gives them an extra edge. The victory they registered in the sole head-to-head meeting 14 years ago highlights the difference between these two sides.

British Virgin Island are minnows on the international scene by every metric and anything other than a resounding defeat would be a surprise. They needed penalties to see off the United States Virgin Island in the last round following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

We are backing Dominican Republic to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 4-0 British Virgin Island

Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Island Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dominican Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Dominican Republic/Dominican Republic

Tip 5 - Dominican Republic to score over 2.5 goals

🔥 Popular





