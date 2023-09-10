Dominican Republic vs Montserrat Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Dominican Republic host Montserrat at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, with both sides looking to win the game.

Dominican Republic will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Nicaragua last time out. Marcelo Neveleff's side will be hoping to bounce back with a win against Montserrat on Tuesday.

Montserrat, on the other hand, begun their campaign with a 3-2 win against Barbados in their opening fixture. Lee Bowyer's side have a chance to go to the top of the table with a win and will look to do so against Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Dominican Republic vs Montserrat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montserrat have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last two meetings, with the other ending in a draw.

The two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in October 2019.

Domincan Republic have failed to score in their last two games, having lost 2-0 to Nicaragua and 5-0 to Chile.

Montserrat have conceded 11 goals in their last five games.

Dominican Republic vs Montserrat Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Dominican Republic will hope to find their shooting boots on Monday, having not scored in their last two internationals. Meanwhile, Lyle Taylor will look to find the net again for Montserrat, having bagged two goals against 3-2 win against Barbados in the opening game.

It's hard to choose between the two sides but Montserrat have been in the better form recently and that should help them pick up the victory against Dominican Republic on Tuesday. We predict a tight game, with Montserrat coming out on top.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 0-1 Montserrat

Dominican Republic vs Montserrat Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montserrat Win

Tip 2 - Game to have under 2 goals

Tip 3 - Lyle Taylor to score/assist