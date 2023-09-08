Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023

Dominican Republic welcome Nicaragua to Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in the Concacaf Nations League on Friday (September 8).

The hosts head into the clash off a 5-0 crushing against Chile in a friendly in June. It was part of the team’s preparations for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League, but the game exposed the side’s numerous weaknesses, notably in defence.

Los Quisqueyanos’ coach Marcelo Neveleff said that there was a pressing need to reorganise the outfit, admitting that they lacked adequate speed and stamina. The game against Nicaragua should demonstrate how much progress they have made since their last outing. They beat the visitors 3-0 in their previous clash.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, are coming off consecutive losses against Panama, Uruguay and Paraguay in friendlies. They will look to put behind them the issues that blighted their previous campaign and zero in on this edition, according to coach Marco Figueroa.

Los Pinoleros topped their group in League B last year to earn promotion to League A but were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player. They also lost their qualification for the Gold Cup, with Trinidad and Tobago taking their place.

Nicaragua’s road record ahead of this game is not encouraging – seven defeats in eight games.

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dominican Republic have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored six goals and conceded 11 in their last five games.

Dominican Republic have played 12 games and won four in the CONCACAF Nations League while Nicaragua boast six wins in 12 games.

Nicaragua have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Dominican Republic have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Nicaragua have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Dominican Republic: L-W-D-D-L; Nicaragua: L-L-L-D-W

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua Prediction

The Dominican Republic will hope to make the most of their home advantage as they seek top spot in Group B. Reyes is expected to lead the attack, being the team’s principal attacking threat.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, will need to snap their winless run on the road to succeed in the group. Their last away win came in June 2022, but they were impressive in the previous campaign, which they will look to replicate in this edition.

Nevertheless, expect a win for the Dominican Republic based on their better recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 3-1 Nicaragua

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dominican Republic

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dominican Republic to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nicaragua to score - Yes