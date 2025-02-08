"Don't be embarrassed now!" - When Cristiano Ronaldo urged his son to talk to Lionel Messi

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had to urge his son Cristiano Jr. to talk to his long-term rival Lionel Messi when they met at the 2015 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Ronaldo and Messi maintained a legendary rivalry that spanned over 15 years and blessed football fans with some of the greatest moments in the sport.

When the pair met at the Ballon d'Or event in Paris in one of their many clashes for the prize, the Argentine great greeted his rival's son and asked him how he was doing.

Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid legend, told his counterpart, as told by the Bleacher Report:

"He watched a video on the internet about us and he talks about you,"

He went on to urge his son to speak to his rival, telling him:

Trending

"Don't be embarrassed now!"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won five and eight Ballon d'Or awards, respectively, throughout their careers. That night in 2015, Messi claimed the award over Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's football legacies

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely believed to be two of the greatest players in football history. The pair have won more Ballon d'Or awards than any other player in the sport and have won 10 European Golden Boots between them.

Ronaldo is the most prolific player in football history, scoring 923 goals for the club and the country. The Portuguese superstar has represented Sporting Club de Portugal, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr. He has won five Ballon d'Or awards, four European Golden Boots, three the Best FIFA Men's awards, four UEFA Best Player awards, and he has been the top goalscorer in 21 competitions.

Messi is the greatest player in Argentina and Barcelona's history. He has scored 856 goals and 418 assists for Blaugrana, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Inter Miami, and the Albiceleste national team. The Argentine great has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Boots, four Best FIFA Men's awards, and three UEFA Best Player awards. He has also been the top goalscorer in 23 competitions.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are 37 and 40 years of age, respectively, are in the final stages of their careers. Both legends are in the final year of their Inter Miami and Al-Nassr contracts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback