EPL 18-19: 'Don’t let this slip!' is the message from former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool - FA Cup Third Round

What is the story?

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has confessed that the tumble he had on the April 2014 against Chelsea still hurts him very much, in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror.

He also confessed painfully that he will never get over his ill-timed slip that eventually cost Liverpool the title, in the 2013-14 season, even if the Reds go on to lift the title at the end of this season.

“This wound has been open since it happened,” he said. “I am not sure it will close because I can’t change that experience. It doesn’t affect how I feel (about Liverpool) now. I look at a squad of ­players, some of whom I am still friends with. I see a support that gave me absolutely everything from the terraces and around the world, and I see a manager who has been an open book in terms of how he has been with me.

“I just hope for their sake, and mine as a supporter, that come the end of the competition they are victorious. But it won’t make me, or my wound feel any different.”

In case you didn’t know….

It has been almost 30 years since Liverpool last won the league in the 1989-90 season. It was April 2014 when the infamous slip by Gerrard happened against a José Mourinho managed Chelsea team. Liverpool lost that match 2-0 at Anfield and with it their dream of lifting the trophy for the first time since the formation of Premier League.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

After being at the top of the table for almost three months, Liverpool are currently sitting second on the table after their recent 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton. The Reds had the opportunity at the beginning of January to extended their lead on Manchester City when they visited the Etihad but a late Leroy Sané winner denied them all three points.

In their last five matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has dropped as many as six points which has in turn cost them the top position on the table.

On the other hand, Manchester City has won their last five Premier League fixtures on the trot and have a slender one-point lead over the Reds.

The heart of the matter…

Gerrard told the reporters that the slip and the 2-0 defeat against Chelsea still haunts him and even if the Liverpool go on and wins the title at the end of May, it won’t make him feel any better about what happened in the spring of 2014.

He has also hoping, this time around, Liverpool would not bottle it again but rather become league champions at the end of the season.

What’s Next?

It will be very engaging to see how the story unfolds and whether Liverpool will have their hands on the most desired trophy in England for the first time in 29 years.

