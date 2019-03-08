×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EPL 18-19: 'Don’t let this slip!' is the message from former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
242   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:58 IST

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool - FA Cup Third Round
AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool - FA Cup Third Round

What is the story?

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has confessed that the tumble he had on the April 2014 against Chelsea still hurts him very much, in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror.

He also confessed painfully that he will never get over his ill-timed slip that eventually cost Liverpool the title, in the 2013-14 season, even if the Reds go on to lift the title at the end of this season.

“This wound has been open since it happened,” he said. “I am not sure it will close because I can’t change that experience. It doesn’t affect how I feel (about Liverpool) now. I look at a squad of ­players, some of whom I am still friends with. I see a support that gave me absolutely everything from the terraces and around the world, and I see a manager who has been an open book in terms of how he has been with me.
“I just hope for their sake, and mine as a supporter, that come the end of the competition they are victorious. But it won’t make me, or my wound feel any different.”

In case you didn’t know….

It has been almost 30 years since Liverpool last won the league in the 1989-90 season. It was April 2014 when the infamous slip by Gerrard happened against a José Mourinho managed Chelsea team. Liverpool lost that match 2-0 at Anfield and with it their dream of lifting the trophy for the first time since the formation of Premier League.


Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

After being at the top of the table for almost three months, Liverpool are currently sitting second on the table after their recent 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton. The Reds had the opportunity at the beginning of January to extended their lead on Manchester City when they visited the Etihad but a late Leroy Sané winner denied them all three points.

In their last five matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has dropped as many as six points which has in turn cost them the top position on the table.

On the other hand, Manchester City has won their last five Premier League fixtures on the trot and have a slender one-point lead over the Reds.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter…

Gerrard told the reporters that the slip and the 2-0 defeat against Chelsea still haunts him and even if the Liverpool go on and wins the title at the end of May, it won’t make him feel any better about what happened in the spring of 2014.

He has also hoping, this time around, Liverpool would not bottle it again but rather become league champions at the end of the season.


What’s Next?

It will be very engaging to see how the story unfolds and whether Liverpool will have their hands on the most desired trophy in England for the first time in 29 years.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Steven Gerrard Premier League Teams
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
3 reasons why Liverpool find themselves choking at the business end of the season
RELATED STORY
5 unlikely players with more EPL trophies than Steven Gerrard
RELATED STORY
6 defining moments from Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who choked in the Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
5 club legends that fans would love to come back as managers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 of Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorers in the EPL
RELATED STORY
EPL team of the decade - 2000s
RELATED STORY
5 Incidents that prove Manchester United-Liverpool is the biggest rivalry in the world
RELATED STORY
Gerrard: Talk of succeeding Klopp is presumptuous
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us