Doncaster Slowly Edging Out of the Relegation Battle

Doncaster Rovers have had a hard time in League One this season.

The club managed a paltry four wins till the New Year and seemed destined for relegation. However, another four wins within the first two months of the year have raised optimism amongst the Keepmoat fanbase. Doncaster struggled at the foot of the table level on points within Crewe Alexandra and Gillingham at the start of February.

However, two wins in a week's time have suddenly changed their fortunes. Among the bottom seven teams in League One, the Reds are the only club to pick up at least two wins from their last five league games. Only 23rd-ranked Gillingham have earned a victory in their last five outings.

A change in formation finally brings dividends

Following their disastrous 5-0 defeat to Rotherham, manager Garry McSheffrey took a bold call to revamp the Reds' style of play. Despite their defense being a major concern this season, McSheffrey took the gamble.

He opted for an attacking 3-4-3 set-up, seemingly realizing the importance of goal scoring opportunities to improve the club's odds of survival. Despite receiving a pleasant surprise against a freefall Sunderland - a game which Doncaster won 2-1 - they struggled in their next two fixtures against Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Fortune finally shone on them as they managed to over-power a ten-man Lincoln in a thrilling 1-0 win at Sincil Bank. They managed to register an even better win at the end of the week by trouncing Accrington Stanley 2-0.

In a matter of weeks, they rose a couple of places and sit only four points behind AFC Wimbledon, who hold the last safe position.

Dan Gardener's inconsistencies for Doncaster

Dan Gardener was underfire for most of last year after his inconsistent performances as a senior player. The holding midfielder was at fault for numerous goals conceded by the club. Tasked with the responsibility of cajoling his younger partner, Matt Smith, who arrived on loan from Arsenal, the midfielder failed on two accounts.

However, this month he looked closer to his best as the Reds have been able to concede fewer goals per game. More importantly, he scored two vital goals for them as well, which resulted in their victories against Sunderland and Accrington.

Nevertheless, the Reds have to maintain consistency in their performances to narrow the gap between themselves and the other teams that stand ahead of them. As the season heads into its final third, Doncaster stand with a glorious opportunity to cash in on the momentum and escape relegation which battled them for so long.

