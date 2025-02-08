Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2025

Doncaster Rovers will welcome Crystal Palace to the Eco-Power Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday. Doncaster overcame Hull City on penalties in the previous round and Palace defeated Stockport County last month.

The hosts saw their winning streak end after four games on Thursday, as they suffered a 5-2 away loss to Chesterfield in the EFL League Two. Interestingly, they scored at least two goals for the third consecutive match and will look to continue their prolific run here.

The visitors have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last eight games in all competitions. They lost to Brentford in January in the Premier League but bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Manchester United in their previous outing. Jean-Philippe Mateta was the match-winner, scoring a second-half brace.

Trending

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 17 times in all competitions. Palace have the upper hand in these meetings with nine wins. Doncaster have five wins and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2019 and the visitors secured a comfortable 2-0 win.

The last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

Crystal Palace have a 100% away record in 2025, recording 2-0 wins in three games.

Doncaster Rovers have won four of their last five home games, scoring nine goals.

Palace have lost four of their last five away games in the FA Cup, failing to score in three.

Doncaster have suffered just one loss in their last seven home meetings, with that defeat registered in the FA Cup.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Rovers suffered their second loss of the year on Thursday and will look to bounce back here. They conceded five goals for the first time since January 2024 and will look to improve upon that defensive performance here. They have won just one of their last five FA Cup home games, which is a cause for concern.

Jay McGrath and Harry Clifton will miss this match with injuries. No major changes are expected to the squad from their win over Chesterfield in the EFL League Two last week.

The Eagles have enjoyed a good run of form, winning four of their last five games. They have lost just one of their last 10 away games, recording three consecutive wins, and will look to build on that form.

Eberechi Eze will miss this match with a foot injury and Eddie Nketiah is a doubt with an ankle strain. Chris Richards and Adam Wharton face late fitness tests while Chadi Riad Dnanou and Cheick Doucoure are long-term absentees.

Palace head into the match in great form and, considering their better record in this fixture, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Crystal Palace

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback