"Done ever so well" - Kevin Campbell names Manchester United star who will be a mainstay regardless of who new manager is 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Luke Shaw will remain a mainstay at Manchester United regardless of whichever manager takes charge.

The Red Devils will be announcing a new manager ahead of next season, with Ralf Rangnick stepping aside and taking up a consultancy role.

Luke Shaw is one of the few players at Old Trafford who face an uncertain future at the club.

The left-back is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2023 and ESPN has reported that the Red Devils are looking to offer him a renewal.

And Kevin Campbell has backed the Red Devils to tie the 26-year-old down with a new deal.

The former Arsenal attacker reckons that the former Southampton defender is 'an established England international' and should be viewed as a key player by the next manager.

“Yeah, I think so," the 52-year-old told Football Insider upon being asked whether handing Shaw a new deal would be good business for the Red Devils or not.

“He’s an established England international and I think whoever comes in as manager will like what they see in Luke Shaw."

Campbell has also credited Shaw for fighting his way back after a 'very difficult spell' under Jose Mourinho.

The former Arsenal star has also insisted that a 'strong' and 'solid' defender like Shaw is what the Red Devils need in their backline.

He added: “They paid very good money for him and he went through a very difficult spell under Jose Mourinho."

“He had to rebuild himself and come back, but he’s done ever so well to fight and get back into that England set-up."

“I think he’s the type of player Man United need in that backline, 100%. He’s strong, he’s solid – and he’s English.”

Has Luke Shaw done enough at Manchester United?

Expectations were massive from Shaw when he made a £27 million move to Manchester United from Southampton in 2014.

The left-back has been far from an undisputed success at Old Trafford, having endured an up-and-down eight-year spell so far.

Tired of these moaning Man Utd players. Luke Shaw has suddenly forgotten all the love, "best LB in the world" and "Shawberto Carlos" shouts from Man Utd fans last season so he's talking about not feeling "wanted" in a season he has underperformed?Tired of these moaning Man Utd players.

Injuries and inconsistency have haunted him in Manchester while he had a complete fall-out with Jose Mourinho.

To his credit, the 26-year-old did really well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has been brilliant for England as well.

Still pretty young, Shaw is one of the better players at Manchester United and should be considered one of the cornerstones of the project.

Edited by S Chowdhury