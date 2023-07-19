Donny van de Beek's possible transfer destinations this summer

Donny van de Beek's Manchester United career has not turned out to be a success for both the player and the club and the midfielder is exploring his options according to 90min. The Dutch international has failed to establish a regular starting spot for the Red Devils. It can also be argued that he has at times not been given a fair opportunity however it must be said that when he has played he has not impressed massively.

He is a talented player and came up the ranks of Ajax's prestigious academy. There was a sense of hope when Erik ten Hag was appointed the manager that the player would be given a run in the side and this looked to be the case at some points last season until the 26-year-old suffered an injury that ruled him out till the end of the season.

United have bolstered their options in midfield with the arrival of Mason Mount and it looks unlikely that Van de Beek will be able to force his way into the manager's plans. The Red Devils have also only made one signing this summer and it seems that they will have to force sales in order to strengthen their squad.

Therefore a move away from Old Trafford makes huge sense for both parties as the midfielder has lost his spot in the national team due to limited playing time. We look at three possible destinations for Donny van de Beek this summer.

Wolves

Manchester United vs Wolves

Wolves are interested in Van de Beek as they are on the hunt to find a replacement for Ruben Neves according to Football Fan Cast. The Midlands club have received £80 million this summer through sales therefore they should have the funds to sign the Dutch international.

The 26-year-old will have an opportunity to showcase his skills efficiently in this Wolves' side as they play attacking football on the front foot. The player's pressing ability and sound technical qualities on the ball will serve well in this system. Playing time should also not be an issue should he remain fit as Wolves' options in midfield are limited.

Celtic

The Dutch international failed to impress at Everton

Celtic have been linked to Donny van de Beek in recent days as per the Daily Record. It is understood that Brendan Rodger's side may look to acquire the player on a loan deal as they may not have the funds to sign the player on a permanent basis. If he joins on loan, United will also have to pay a percentage of his wages therefore for Celtic this makes sense financially.

However, a move to Scotland may not be the smartest decision for the 26-year-old. While Celtic are known for playing attacking football the Scottish Premier Leagueis one where physicality is important. Respectfully, Van de Beek is not known for his physical qualities therefore it may be difficult for him to showcase his skills.

Roma

The 26-year-old has lost his place in the national side

It is understood that Manchester United have offered the midfielder to to Jose Mourinho's Roma according to a report from the Daily Mail. The Portuguese manager has done a good job at the Italain side thus far and led them to the Europa League final last season.

Italian football will suit the 26-year-old's game to a tee. It is largely possession-based and there is no doubt that his playing style will be welcomed in Italy. He possesses a good passing range and is extremely tidy on the ball.

There is also a sense that he will receive more recognition for his performances in Italy which would positively impact his chances of making a return to the national side.