Dortmund transfer News: Star attacker announces transfer to Dortmund

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
150   //    19 May 2019, 16:01 IST

Thorgan Hazard like his brother Eden enjoyed his best ever individual club stats of his career.
Thorgan Hazard like his brother Eden enjoyed his best ever individual club stats of his career.

What's the news?

Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Thorgan Hazard has announced his move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Italian journalist Di Marzio.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard had earlier agreed to move the Dortmund last month but the deal had been stalling due to Monchengladbach's delay in accepting the bid for the Belgian international.

The heart of the matter

The Hazards are on the move as Thorgan Hazard, younger brother of Eden Hazard, has announced his move from Monchengladbach to Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund. Elder brother Eden Hazard could also leave his current club, Chelsea.

Thorgan joined Monchengladbach in 2014, initially on loan from Chelsea before making his move permanent in 2015. The Belgian international spent 5 seasons with the Die Fohlen including his loan. He made 182 appearances and scoring 46 goals but failed to win any silverware with the club.

The last season at Monchengladbach saw Thorgan having his best figures for the club with an impressive 13 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

The Belgian international will be joining the club following the departure of American star Christian Pulisic to Chelsea.

The Belgian international spoke to the reporters following their defeat to his future owners Borussia Dortmund in their last league match in the Bundesliga for the season.

Witsel is a player with who I speak very often, Next year, he will be there to help me.
When a club like Borussia Dortmund calls you, the motivation is clear. It is good to have someone that I know there.
I hope that I will adapt easily, but I don’t think there will be any issue

What's next?

With the Bundesliga now done and dusted with, Thorgan Hazard is likely to join the Dortmund team during the preseason training prior to their friendly against MLS side Seattle Sounders.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football Borussia Monchengladbach Thorgan Hazard Borussia Dortmund Transfer News Bundesliga Transfer News
