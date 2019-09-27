Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Predicted XI, injury news, suspension lists and more | Bundesliga 2019/2020

Dortmund would look to get back to winning ways against Werder Bremen

Bundesliga action returns this weekend and one of the games of the Matchday 6 would take place at the Signal Iduna Park, where Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen.

The hosts would be seeking to get back to winning ways, having drawn two consecutive games with FC Barcelona in the Champions League and Eintracht Frankfurt in the league.

Last week, BVB held a 2-1 lead heading into the dying embers of the game at the Commerzbank-Arena, before a late own goal by Thomas Delaney saw them drop points and lose further ground on the early pacesetters, RB Leipzig.

Hence, they would be keen to get maximum points against a Bremen side who sit 8th on the table, having picked up six points from a possible 15.

Injury news:

There are no new injury concerns for Lucien Favre, but he would still be without the services of Nico Schulz (Foot), as well as three backup goalkeepers; Marwin Hitz (abdominal), Eric Oelschlagel (groin) and Luca Unbehaun (knee).

Suspension list:

There are no Dortmund players facing suspensions for this fixture.

Team news and predicted lineup:

Paco Alcacer would be charged with getting the goals against Bremen

Head coach Lucien Favre has shown a penchant for the 4-2-3-1 formation throughout most of his spell as Dortmund coach, as this is the most effective system that maximises the abilities of his best players.

The Swiss manager is also extremely stoic and largely sticks to the same starting XI, provided that they are all fit and given the need for all three points against Bremen, the 61-year-old would deploy his strongest team.

Roman Burki would man the goal, and the Swiss international would be shielded by international teammate Manuel Akanji alongside Matts Hummels, with Raphaël Guerrero and Achraf Hakimi manning the flanks.

With one eye on the midweek Champions League clash with Sparta Prague, changes could be made in midfield, with Julian Weigl coming in for Thomas Delaney, while Belgian international Axel Witzel would shield the defense alongside him.

Captain Marco Reus would be the side's chief creative force and he would be supported by Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard, with Paco Alcacer leading the line.