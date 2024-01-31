DR Congo and Guinea trade tackles in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday (February 2).

The Leopards booked their spot in the last-eight with a thrilling 8-7 shootout victory over record champions Egypt in the Round of 16. First-half goals from Meschack Elia and Mostafa Mohamed were the only goals scored after 120 minutes, prompting a shootout.

The two sides could not be separated after the first 16 spotkicks. Egypt's goalkeeper Gabaski missed his attempt, while his counterpart Lionel Mpasi-Nzau was the hero to fire his nation through.

Guinea, meanwhile, progressed with a dramatic 1-0 victory over rivals Equatorial Guinea, who were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Equatoguineans were handed a golden opportunity but fluffed their lines when tournament top-scorer Emilio Nsue missed a 68th-minute penalty.

Mohamed Bayo made them pay by scoring the winner with practically the last touch of the game. The victory marked the first time the Guineans had won an AFCON knockout game, having lost the last three without scoring a goal. DR Congo are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

The winner of this game face either Mali or Ivory Coast in the semifinal next week.

DR Congo vs Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Congo lead 4-2.

Guinea's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals, with five games seeing one team keep a clean sheet.

There has been only one goal scored in the first half across Guinea's four games in this tournament.

All previous seven meetings have had goals at both ends.

Congo have drawn all four games in this tournament.

DR Congo vs Guinea Prediction

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has been full of shock results, and DR Congo were responsible for one, sending Egypt home early. Sébastien Desabre's side is stacked with talented players playing on the biggest stages but have gone under the radar to get to this stage.

Guinea, meanwhile, continued their quest for a maiden AFCON crown with their first quarterfinal appearance since 2015. Their games have been feisty affairs, with two red cards and 11 yellow cards issues in four games.

Congo have been the draw specialists in this tournament and are yet to win a game in regulation time. Expect the two sides to share the spoils with DRC to progress on penalties.

Prediction: Congo 1-1 Guinea (DRC to advance on penalties)

DR Congo vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals