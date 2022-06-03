DR Congo vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

DR Congo welcome Gabon to the Stade des Martyrs as they get their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign underway on Friday.

The home team did not qualify for the 2021 AFCON as they fell short by just one point in the qualification campaign last time around. Gabon were also in the same group as Congo and progressed alongside the Gambia.

Gabon made it to the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON and will be looking to earn qualification into the finals for the ninth time in their history.

CAF @CAF_Online



Fasten your seta-belts, we are about to go on another trip!











The #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 gifted us incredible moments and historic accomplishments! 🤩Fasten your seta-belts, we are about to go on another trip! The #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 gifted us incredible moments and historic accomplishments! 🤩Fasten your seta-belts, we are about to go on another trip! ✈️🇩🇿🇦🇴🇧🇯🇧🇼🇧🇫🇧🇮🇨🇲🇨🇻🇨🇫🇰🇲🇨🇬🇨🇩🇬🇶🇸🇿🇪🇹🇬🇦🇬🇲🇬🇭🇬🇳🇬🇼🇨🇮🇱🇸2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ 🇸🇳🏆🇪🇬2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣🇱🇷🇱🇾🇲🇬🇲🇼🇲🇱🇲🇷🇲🇺🇲🇦🇲🇿🇳🇦🇳🇪🇳🇬🇷🇼🇸🇱🇿🇦🇸🇸🇸🇩🇹🇿🇹🇬🇹🇳🇺🇬🇿🇲 https://t.co/CKZ28tuId5

DR Congo vs Gabon Head-to-Head

The two rivals have gone head-to-head six times across all competitions so far. Gabon have a narrow 2-1 lead in wins while three games have ended in draws.

They met in the qualification campaign for 2021 AFCON as well and Gabon recorded a 3-0 win in March last year. The win helped Les Panthères secure promotion into the finals.

Story continues below ad

DR Congo form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Gabon form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

DR Congo vs Gabon Team News

DR Congo

All 26 players called up for the two qualification games this month reported to training by Thursday for the Leopards. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

FECOFA @fecofa_kinshasa #RDCongo fecofa-rdc.com/accreditation-… ACCRÉDITATION MÉDIAS MATCH RD CONGO vs GABON DU SAMEDI 04 JUIN 2022 A KINSHASA (ÉLIMINATOIRES CAN-COTE D’IVOIRE 2023 (1ère JOURNEE) #rdc ACCRÉDITATION MÉDIAS MATCH RD CONGO vs GABON DU SAMEDI 04 JUIN 2022 A KINSHASA (ÉLIMINATOIRES CAN-COTE D’IVOIRE 2023 (1ère JOURNEE) #rdc #RDCongo fecofa-rdc.com/accreditation-… https://t.co/tCrWSlwIDB

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Gabon

While 26 players have been called up for the two games scheduled this month, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina and Ibrahim Ndong did not find a place in the final squad. The reasons for their exclusion have not been revealed.

Story continues below ad

Jim Allevinah picked up an injury and was replaced by Ulrick Eneme Ella. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the starting XI for Gabon.

Injured: Jim Allevinah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina, Ibrahim Ndong

DR Congo vs Gabon Predicted XIs

DR Congo (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua (GK); Dieumerci Amale, Djuma Shabani, Ngonda Muzinga, Luzolo Nsita; Zemanga Soze, Kayembe Edo, Weaver Marcel, Chadrac Akolo; Wissa Yoane, Wissa Yoane.

Gabon (4-4-2): Anthony Mfa Mezui (GK); Bruno Ecuele Manga, Johann Obiang, Sidney Obissa, David Sambissa; Louis Ameka Autchanga, André Biyogo Poko, Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali, Alan Do Marcolino; Denis Bouanga, Axel Méyé.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

DR Congo vs Gabon Prediction

Gabon are without three key attacking players in the game, which might impact their output in the final third. DR Congo, on their part, have also not included some big names like Cédric Bakambu and Chancel Mbemba for the game.

Story continues below ad

Given the home advantage for Congo and a weak Gabon squad, we are backing the home side to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: DR Congo 2-1 Gabon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far