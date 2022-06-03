DR Congo vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

DR Congo welcome Gabon to the Stade des Martyrs as they get their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign underway on Friday.
The home team did not qualify for the 2021 AFCON as they fell short by just one point in the qualification campaign last time around. Gabon were also in the same group as Congo and progressed alongside the Gambia.
Gabon made it to the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON and will be looking to earn qualification into the finals for the ninth time in their history.
DR Congo vs Gabon Head-to-Head
The two rivals have gone head-to-head six times across all competitions so far. Gabon have a narrow 2-1 lead in wins while three games have ended in draws.
They met in the qualification campaign for 2021 AFCON as well and Gabon recorded a 3-0 win in March last year. The win helped Les Panthères secure promotion into the finals.
DR Congo form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W
Gabon form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D
DR Congo vs Gabon Team News
DR Congo
All 26 players called up for the two qualification games this month reported to training by Thursday for the Leopards. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Unavailable: None
Gabon
While 26 players have been called up for the two games scheduled this month, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina and Ibrahim Ndong did not find a place in the final squad. The reasons for their exclusion have not been revealed.
Jim Allevinah picked up an injury and was replaced by Ulrick Eneme Ella. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the starting XI for Gabon.
Injured: Jim Allevinah
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina, Ibrahim Ndong
DR Congo vs Gabon Predicted XIs
DR Congo (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua (GK); Dieumerci Amale, Djuma Shabani, Ngonda Muzinga, Luzolo Nsita; Zemanga Soze, Kayembe Edo, Weaver Marcel, Chadrac Akolo; Wissa Yoane, Wissa Yoane.
Gabon (4-4-2): Anthony Mfa Mezui (GK); Bruno Ecuele Manga, Johann Obiang, Sidney Obissa, David Sambissa; Louis Ameka Autchanga, André Biyogo Poko, Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali, Alan Do Marcolino; Denis Bouanga, Axel Méyé.
DR Congo vs Gabon Prediction
Gabon are without three key attacking players in the game, which might impact their output in the final third. DR Congo, on their part, have also not included some big names like Cédric Bakambu and Chancel Mbemba for the game.
Given the home advantage for Congo and a weak Gabon squad, we are backing the home side to secure a narrow win.
Prediction: DR Congo 2-1 Gabon