DR Congo vs Madagascar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are set to resume over the week, with DR Congo and Madagascar set to clash at the Stade des Martyrs in African qualifying action on Thursday.

Both teams are winless after two qualifying fixtures, with the home side playing 1-1 stalemates against Tanzania and Benin.

Madagascar have not been able to find their feet in the campaign and have lost both of their fixtures. They fell 1-0 to Benin and then played out a five-goal thriller against Tanzania.

Both sides will be hoping to get their first win of the campaign as only one team qualifies for the next round from the group.

CAF @CAF_Online 🇨🇩 Massassi Openza's bulletshot secured @fecofa_kinshasa a tie with Libya in the previous #TotalEnergiesCHAN edition! 🤝The Leopards then went off to the quarters! 🐆 🇨🇩 Massassi Openza's bulletshot secured @fecofa_kinshasa a tie with Libya in the previous #TotalEnergiesCHAN edition! 🤝The Leopards then went off to the quarters! 🐆 https://t.co/YLY0tjyvKD

DR Congo vs Madagascar Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between the two national teams so far. The game has been closely contested between the two clubs with three wins for the hosts, two for Madagascar, and one game ending in a draw.

There have been two meetings between the two sides in the World Cup qualifiers, resulting in a win apiece. They last squared off in the 2019 AFCON round of 16. The game ended 2-2 after added time, with Madagascar progressing to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 win on penalties.

DR Congo form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Madagascar form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

DR Congo vs Madagascar Team News

DR Congo

Meschack Elia, Gaël Kakuta and Yannick Bolasie have been ruled out of the next two qualifying fixtures for the Leopards due to injuries.

Injured: Meschack Elia, Gaël Kakuta, Yannick Bolasie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Madagascar

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side ahead of this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DR Congo vs Madagascar Predicted XI

Congo DR Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joël Kiassumbua; Marcel Tisserand, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama, Dieumer Amale; Chadracrac Akolo, Fabrice Ngoma, Ngonda Muzinga; Joël Ngandu, Cédric Bakambu, André Bukia

Madagascar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Melvin Adrien; Romain Métanire, Jérémy Morel, Thomas Fontaine, Jérôme Mombris; Lalaïna Nomenjanahary, Anicet Abel, Marco Ilaimaharitra; William Gros, Carolus Andriamatsinoro, Faneva Imà Andriatsima

DR Congo vs Madagascar Prediction

Madagascar have struggled to secure a win this year and could struggle against the hosts, especially given their long trip to Central Africa.

Congo are unbeaten in the qualifying campaign and the odds of a win here look good.

Prediction: DR Congo 2-1 Madagascar

