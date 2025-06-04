DR Congo vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025

DR Congo and Mali lock horns at the Stade de la Source in neutral France on Thursday for an international friendly game. Ranked 61st in the world, Congo are looking to extend their winning run for the year to three games, having beaten South Sudan and Mauritania earlier this year.

In their first game, the Leopards prevailed 1-0 at home before seeing off the Lions of Chinguetti 2-0 in Nouadhibou. Both were part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With their campaign not set to reconvene until September, Congo are set to play two friendlies this month, with Madagascar being their next opponents after Mali.

Head coach Sébastien Desabre has summoned 24 players for this month's double-header, including Real Betis star Cedric Bakambu. The forward has scored 16 goals for the side from 56 games. Brentford's Yoanne Wissa has also received a call-up.

Only three players - Timothy Fayulu, Steve Kapuadi and Afimico Pululu - are uncapped in the squad.

Meanwhile, Mali saw a slightly different trajectory in their qualifier run this year. They, too, began the year with a win, beating Comoros 3-0 on the road, but were held to a goalless stalemate by the Central African Republic.

Nonetheless, the Eagles remain unbeaten in nine official games since a 2-1 loss to Ghana in June last year.

DR Congo vs Mali Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Mali winning thrice and losing to Congo just once.

After winning thrice from their first four clashes against Congo, Mali have won none from their next three.

Congo's only ever win in the fixture came in February 2016, securing a 3-0 victory in an African Nations Championship game.

Mali are unbeaten in their last nine games, winning five.

After finishing 2024 with back-to-back losses, Congo have begun 2025 with consecutive wins: 1-0 vs South Sudan and 2-0 vs Mauritania.

DR Congo vs Mali Prediction

This is a clash of two sides who have seen promising runs lately, with Mali going their last nine games without a loss and Congo winning seven of their last nine.

Since this one's just a friendly, the stakes are low and the teams could play out a draw.

Prediction: DR Congo 1-1 Mali

DR Congo vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

