DR Congo vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

DR Congo welcome Morocco to the Stade des Martyrs in the first leg of Africa's FIFA World Cup qualification playoffs on Friday.

The hosts have failed to qualify for the finals since 1974 while the visiting side will be looking to make it to the finals for the second time in a row.

Morocco endured a flawless run in the second round fixture, topping Group I. They had a 100% record in those fixtures, scoring 20 goals in six games and conceding just once.

The home side edged past Benin in Group J with 11 points to their name. They have secured two wins in their last two qualifying games and are in good form at the moment.

DR Congo vs Morocco Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just three times across all competitions, with just one of them being a competitive fixture. They have been evenly matched in these fixtures, with a win for each side and one game ending in a draw.

DR Congo emerged victorious in the AFCON 2017 group stage fixture, while Morocco recorded a 3-0 win in a friendly game in 2006. Their previous encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in a friendly game ended in a 1-1 draw.

DR Congo form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Morocco form guide (AFCON 2021): L-W-D-W-W

DR Congo vs Morocco Team News

DR Congo

The hosts have announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming two-legged World Cup qualifiers. Meschack Elia was called up for the games but did not report to the training camp.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Meschack Elia

Morocco

The Atlas Lions have traveled to Congo with a 26-man squad. Yassine Bounou was ruled out for Sevilla's La Liga game against Real Sociedad with an injury. He has been included in the squad but it is unlikely that he'll feature.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Yassine Bounou

Suspension: None

DR Congo vs Morocco Predicted XI

Congo DR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua (GK); Dieumerci Amale, Marcel Tisserand, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama; Edo Kayembe, Bastien Samuel, Arthur Masuaku, Gael Kakuta; Yannick Bolasie, Cedric Bakambu

Morocco Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Sofyan Amrabat; Tarik Tissoudali, Selim Amallah, Imran Louza, Sofiane Boufal; Ayoub El Kaabi

DR Congo vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco played well in the AFCON earlier this year and will be looking to continue their excellent form. Congo have been preparing for this game for a long time as they did not participate in the AFCON and should be able to hold their own here.

Congo are strong in the attacking department while the visitors have a well-balanced squad. With qualification for the World Cup at stake, this is expected to be a well-contested game which should end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: DR Congo 2-2 Morocco

