DR Congo vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2025

DR Congo host South Sudan at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Friday for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Group B of the CAF region. With seven points in the bag, Congo are in third place in the group table, right behind Senegal (8 points), and very much alive in the race to qualify.

Ad

The Leopards are looking to end their 50-year wait for a second appearance in the competition, having made their World Cup debut in 1974.

Head coach Sébastien Desabre has called up 26 players for this month's double-header against South Sudan and Mauritania, including key forward Cedric Bakambu. Brentford star Yoane Wissa is also summoned.

South Sudan are still winless in the qualifiers though, having drawn and lost twice each to accrue just two points from four matches and sit in fifth place, with only Mauritania faring worse in the group.

Ad

Trending

The Bright Stars began their campaign with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Senegal, followed by consecutive draws to Mauritania and Togo before falling to a 3-0 loss to Sudan.

DR Congo vs South Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in history, with the spoils being equally shared as Congo and South Sudan have won twice against each other.

Interestingly, all four of their clashes have come in the last two years, with the sides only meeting for the first time in March 2023.

DR Congo are ranked 61st in the world, while South Sudan are 109 places adrift of them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

South Sudan have conceded eight goals in the qualifying campaign thus far - only seven teams have fared worse defensively at this stage.

The Bright Stars are one of the 12 sides still winless in the World Cup qualifying campaign right now, with two being in their own group (Togo and Mauritania).

Ad

DR Congo vs South Sudan Prediction

The Leopards have seen a better qualifying run so far and come into the fixture as favorites. Sitting 109 places above their rivals, they'll be feeling confident of their chances here, as South Sudan have been in sixes and sevens at the back.

A win for Congo seems likely.

Prediction: DR Congo 1-0 South Sudan

DR Congo vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback