DR Congo vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2025

DR Congo make one final push to secure a direct place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in their final qualifying fixture against Sudan on Sunday. With 19 points from nine games, the Leopards are currently second in Group B.

Leaders Senegal are only two better off. A slip-up could allow Congo to seize the first position, thereby securing their tickets for next year's showpiece.

Ranked 60th in the world, Sébastien Desabre's side beat Togo earlier this week. Former Villarreal star Cedric Bakambu netted the only goal of the game in the seventh minute to earn all three points for his side and keep them in the running for a direct qualification.

It was their sixth qualifier win in nine games, making it one of their best-ever runs. At least, DR Congo will be assured of a place in the second round, handing them another chance to script World Cup history.

Meanwhile, Sudan's hopes were dashed after they managed just a goalless draw against Mauritania in their last qualifying fixture. It left them six points behind DR Congo, and they cannot mathematically catch them ahead of the final game of the round.

It's been a total anti-climactic end for the West African side, who began their campaign with a draw and three consecutive wins.

The Falcons of Jediane were surprise favorites to secure a direct qualification, but fizzled out sooner than expected as Sudan failed to win any of their next five games, so much so that they won't go into the second round either, let alone secure a direct spot.

DR Congo vs Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides in history, with DR Congo winning six times over Sudan and losing on three occasions.

Sudan famously beat DR Congo 1-0 in their earlier World Cup qualifying clash, which took place in November 2023.

The Leopards have lost just one of their seven official games this year, winning all of the other games.

DR Congo are ranked 60th in the world, while Sudan are 56 places further adrift of them.

DR Congo vs Sudan Prediction

The Leopards will be out to avenge their earlier loss to Sudan, and given the contrasting run of form between these sides, they should be able to come away with a win here.

Prediction: DR Congo 2-0 Sudan

DR Congo vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

