Draw against Arsenal hasn't helped Jose Mourinho's cause

Jose Mourinho is under immense pressure!

It's been over 24 hours since Manchester United drew with Arsenal at Old Trafford, a good result arguably but the performance was questionable from Mourinho's men.

Jose Mourinho seems to be living on borrowed time as the Red Devils currently sit 8th in the Premier League table with a negative goal difference! Jose Mourinho did put a positive lineup out as Marcus Rashford and the Frenchman Anthony Martial started the game up top together.

The home team started the game really well playing and pressing with a high line as they did really shocked and rattled the visitors. But like it was expected, the intensity and tempo dropped and this allowed the Gunners to get back into the game and they went on to score via a header from Shkodran Mustafi.

David de Gea was at fault but he doesn't deserve much criticism due to the fact he has saved United several times this season, but also kept them in the game against Arsenal. The team news did bring outrage though as Paul Pogba was dropped and Mourinho's reasoning could have potentially been that he had a poor game against Southampton.

It is pretty clear Mourinho and Pogba don't have the best of relationships, but Pogba must and should start these kinds of games as he is one of the best on his day but consistency is definitely something that always seems to be a barrier for him.

Once again United replied and scored with a neat finish from Anthony Martial - his 7th goal this season in the Premier League.

The Paul Pogba-Jose Mourinho tussle has dragged on for a long time now

The game did end up as a 2-2 draw as Lacazette made it 2-1 to Arsenal, but United came back into it as Jesse Lingard pounced on Kolasinac's mistake. Mourinho did go for his plan B as he threw on Fellaini, but United did not utilise him in the right way as at times it was him delivering the crosses, not in the box. United was arguably lucky to have taken a point from the game, as De Gea pulled off 2 world class saves both from Aubameyang.

To conclude Manchester United now host Fulham on Saturday and once again all eyes will be on Jose Mourinho and Old Trafford. Given the stage at which the season is at, only a good run of wins will ensure the Portuguese's stay at the helm of the Red Devils. If United fail to do so, it is only a matter of time until they part ways with Mourinho.

