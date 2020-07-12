Dream, realistic, wildcard: Assessing Manchester United's attacking transfer targets

Manchester United are in the hunt for a winger this summer, with Jadon Sancho being their top-most priority.

Given the 20-year-old's outlandish price tag, we assess and analyse the Reds' other attacking transfer targets.

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's number one transfer priority this summer

Manchester United have suddenly become the most watchable side in the Premier League owing to their impeccable performances since the restart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions with the 3-0 thumping of relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

A win against Southampton at home on Monday would take Manchester United into the top four after Chelsea were battered 3-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Goals from the high-flying Bruno Fernandes, the fit-again Paul Pogba and teenage sensation Mason Greenwood helped the Red Devils set the remarkable record of becoming the first side in the modern Premier League era to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3 or more goals.

January signing Fernandes has been a revolutionary addition to the Manchester United squad as he has reignited an eye-catching, attacking gameplay at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has been constantly pulling the strings in the centre of the park, further augmenting the attacking outputs of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood up-front.

However, Solskjaer is aware that in order to mount a title challenge next season, he still needs strengthening in certain positions. The Norwegian manager has constantly heaped praise on Manchester United’s two biggest rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City, and knows that competing with them for England’s most prestigious prize would call for remarkable consistency and an unmatched winning mentality.

Manchester United will no doubt be one of the most active clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window as Ed Woodward will look to find the final pieces of this title-contending machine. In this section, therefore, we categorise and assess Manchester United's major transfer targets of this summer.

Manchester United are vying for a winger

Mason Greenwood is excelling in the right-wing role at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter last summer left a significant void for Manchester United up-front. However, with Anthony Martial undertaking responsibility through the middle and attaining the form of his life, the Belgian’s exit seems long ago.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has already made his case as a regular starter in the side. The youngster is currently playing as an inside forward on the right side but Solskjaer plans to deploy him more centrally in the years to come. Marcus Rashford too prefers to play as the central striker, although his versatility allows him to create havoc from either side.

Daniel James has shown his capabilities in bits and parts this season, but the Welshman still has a long way to go before reaching the levels of Martial and Rashford. Alexis Sanchez, who was poised for even more greatness at Old Trafford, is currently on-loan at Inter and his future at Manchester United looks extremely uncertain.

Manchester United, therefore, are desperate to add a high-profile winger to their ranks this summer who could take their attack to the next level and help them fight for the title.

Dream signings

#1 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho finished the Bundesliga campaign with 17 goals and 17 assists to his name

The hottest player in world football right now is Borussia Dortmund’s superstar winger Jadon Sancho. The 20-year-old has already been touted to be a future Ballon d’Or winner - such is his world-class potential and immaculate talents.

Sancho produced some unbelievable numbers in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign with 17 goals and 17 assists in 32 appearances. Only Robert Lewandowski (38) and Timo Werner (36) had more goal contributions than the young Englishman.

He also had 4 goal involvements in 8 Champions League outings further showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stages. Sancho’s elite dribbling skills, ability to run past defenders, chance-creating attributes, and eye for goals make him one of the most exciting attackers to watch.

Although Manchester United are longing for his services at Old Trafford next season, the only hindrance in a potential agreement is the mouth-watering price-tag of £115 million.

Sancho left Manchester in the summer of 2017 after failing to make the cut at United’s cross-town rivals City. Dortmund bought the Blues’ most promising academy graduate for a laughable fee of £8 million, which has now unbelievably skyrocketed into triple figures.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to lower down the fee, however, they have made their interest clear to the German giants. Jadon Sancho is a no-brainer from a Manchester United perspective as he could be the one to finally eradicate their misfortunes of the past. It could be the signing of the year but will it happen? Only time will tell.

Realistic signings

#1 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish's price-tag could be lowered if Aston Villa are relegated to the Championship

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has hushed all his critics and doubters as he continues to enjoy a splendid individual campaign in the English top-flight. The Englishman spent three seasons in the Championship with his boyhood club before spearheading them into the top-flight limelight.

Grealish has 7 goals and 6 assists in the Premier League this season playing for a Villa side who are on the brink of relegation. The Lions are four points off safety with four matches left to play. And if they are to stay up, much of the pressure and responsibility will fall on their captain.

The 24-year-old has all the capability to turn matches on their heads, such is his on-field influence and impact. His close control, dribbling, leadership skills and goalscoring prowess are exactly what Manchester United need.

Grealish himself would not come cheap for Manchester United, given his young age and the fact that he would be classified as a homegrown talent. We saw last summer how Manchester United were forced to break the transfer record for a defender to land Harry Maguire. Reports suggest that Villa have slapped a price-tag of £80m on their most prized asset. However, if they are to get relegated, they could be coerced into lowering that amount.

Jack Grealish would be enthralled to make the jump to Old Trafford, especially due to the fact that fans and pundits have always written him off. He could also definitely earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2021 squad if he continues to terrorise defenses and make headlines week-in week-out.

#2 Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey could available for a cut-price value this summer for Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly battling their cross-town rivals City for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. The Jamaican came into the limelight after a splendid 2017/18 campaign in the Bundesliga in which he scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists as a 20-year-old debutant.

Bailey was heavily scouted during that season by some of the Premier League’s top guns but his inconsistencies in the following seasons have put off potential suitors. On his day, however, the 22-year-old remains a menacing presence in attack. Blessed with sublime speed and unbeatable pace, Bailey does not shy from running at the defense whenever he gets on the ball.

Although his finishing can be vastly improved, the former Genk attacker is often found linking up play and creating chances for his teammates. Although deployed primarily as a left-winger throughout his Leverkusen career, Bailey has himself come out and said that his best position is on the right flank.

“I've always said my best position is on the right-hand side. I feel really happy out on the right. And when a player feels happy, he can make a lot happen,” he said in an interview last year.

The youngster has also publicly revealed his dream to play in England one day: “Of course I have a dream club, but I will not tell. Basically, England was and still is my dream. And if I keep working hard, I’m sure it will work someday.”

Bailey is reportedly available for a value ranging from just £30 to 40 million which makes it an eyebrow-raising prospect for Solskjaer and co. Many Manchester United fans are worried that Jadon Sancho’s arrival could hamper Mason Greenwood’s development. In such a scenario, it looks like Manchester United could go for someone like Leon Bailey this summer.

Wildcard signings

#1 Ousmane Dembele

Despite his injury troubles, Ousmane Dembele could be a potent attacking option for Manchester United

Barcelona’s big-money signings of the last few years have not gone according to plan. Philippe Coutinho has been shipped on loan to Bayern, Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries and Antoine Griezmann is yet to find his mojo in attack.

The Blaugrana hierarchy has come under heavy scrutiny because of their recent recruits and a lack of funds at Camp Nou could force the club to sell one of their marquee players. And with Dembele’s constant physical setbacks, Barcelona could cash-in on him this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are monitoring the Frenchman with an eye to land him if the Jadon Sancho deal collapses. Given Dembele’s injury history, however, not many Reds would be excited at the prospect.

The 2018 World Cup winner with France is just 23 years of age with a long career in front of him. He was almost unplayable at Dortmund and there is a reason Barcelona paid such a massive fee for his signature.

An explosive attacker, Dembele is a versatile winger due to his unparalleled ability to use both feet. His technical ability, speed and unpredictability make him a potent attacking threat going forward.

Due to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dembele could be available at a much reasonable price which would suit United as they are looking to bolster several positions ahead of next season.

With Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial excelling since the restart, Ousmane Dembele’s addition could further amplify the French connection at Manchester United.

#2 Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is learning from the best in Franck Ribery at Fiorentina

News circulating this week suggests that Manchester United might also be in the race for Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa. The 22-year-old attacker has impressed in the Serie A this season, having scored 6 goals and 5 assists in 27 league appearances.

The Italian’s stand-out performances for La Viola have also helped him earn 17 international caps even at such a young age. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obviously keen to land a high-profile winger with Jadon Sancho their top-most priority, but Chiesa could be available for a relatively lower price.

The eclectic winger is valued around £60m and could prove to be a magnificent signing for the Reds. However, the Manchester United bosses will be aware that making the transition from the Serie A to the Premier League has been difficult for many players in the past. And with reports suggesting that Chiesa’s intention is to develop in Italy, it might be difficult to lure him to England.

As for his strengths, Chiesa is equally lethal on both wings making him an exciting prospect for Manchester United. He can also slot in as a second striker, further showcasing his versatility and adaptability in attack.

His work rate, pace and dynamism help him maraud down the wings and make life difficult for the full-backs. He is also often found cutting inside and playing as a second forward which highlights his dangerous unpredictability going forward.

A top-class talent, Federico Chiesa could no doubt be a wildcard signing for Manchester United if they fail to land the exorbitantly priced Jadon Sancho.