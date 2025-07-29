Drita vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Drita will invite Copenhagen to the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday. Løverne registered a 2-0 home win in the first leg last week, thanks to Magnus Mattsson's second-half brace.

The hosts had won the first qualifying round 4-2 on aggregate but failed to score last week. They are playing in the second qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time and will look to score in this home leg.

The visitors have enjoyed a winning start to their 2025-26 campaign. After a comfortable win in the first leg, they continued that form with a 2-0 home triumph over Vejle in the Danish Superliga on Saturday. Lukas Lerager broke the deadlock in the second minute, and Jordan Larsson doubled their lead in the 26th minute.

Drita vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in European qualifiers, suffering four losses. Notably, they have failed to score in these losses as well.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the Champions League qualifiers, playing six draws.

The Lions are unbeaten in competitive games since April.

Intelektualët have seen conclusive results in their last five home games in all competitions, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in their last two away games in European qualifiers, scoring just once.

Intelektualët have won three of their last four home games in European qualifiers, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six away games in European qualifiers.

Drita vs Copenhagen Prediction

Drita failed to score for the first time this season in the first leg last week and will look to bounce back in this home leg. They have kept clean sheets in nine of their 12 competitive home games in 2025.

Løverne have a 100% record this season, extending their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 12 games. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games and will look to continue that form here.

The visitors have a good recent record in European qualifiers, and considering their goalscoring record this season, we back them to register a decisive win.

Prediction: Drita 1-2 Copenhagen

Drita vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

