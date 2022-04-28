"Dropping 10/10s every fu****g week" - Fans say Liverpool superstar 'walks into every team in the world' after fantastic display against Villarreal

Liverpool took a huge step towards reaching the Champions League final following a convincing first leg victory against Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday, April 27.

Following a frustrating first half, the Reds opened the scoring in the 53rd minute through a Pervis Estupinan own goal. Sadio Mane doubled the lead two minutes later.

The floodgates then threatened to open up, with Klopp's men taking 19 shots compared to the visitors one. However, the Spanish side stood firm and will be thankful for taking back only a two-goal deficit into the second leg at the Estadio de la Cerámica on May 3.

One Liverpool player who once again impressed for the Premier League outfit was Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard did a fine job of controlling the game from the center of the park and was named 'Man of the Match.'

The 31-year-old had 119 touches of the ball on the night, while also achieving a 100% success rate with his tackling. Having suffered an injury-riddled start to life at Anfield following his move from Bayern Munich in 2020, the Spain international has become a key member of Klopp's midfield three. He has started and played the majority of the quadruple-chasing side's six previous games.

Liverpool fans praised the Spanish playmaker's impact after the full-time whistle on social media.

Here are a few highlights of their reactions:

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz Thiago vs Villarreal:



119 touches

99 passes completed

96.1% passing accuracy

100% tackles won

1 clearance

5 interceptions

9/9 long balls completed



Another incredible display in midfield. Dictated the whole game with his two feet, and controlled our football to victory. Thiago vs Villarreal:119 touches 99 passes completed96.1% passing accuracy100% tackles won1 clearance5 interceptions9/9 long balls completedAnother incredible display in midfield. Dictated the whole game with his two feet, and controlled our football to victory. https://t.co/rnXvwVZCCE

- @AnfieldRd96 Thiago been dropping 10/10’s every fucking matchday. Thiago been dropping 10/10’s every fucking matchday.

Sean @SeanDOlfc Just remind yourselves people were getting 5k likes on Thiago slander because we were drawing 0-0 vs Everton at half time Just remind yourselves people were getting 5k likes on Thiago slander because we were drawing 0-0 vs Everton at half time

SimonBrundish @SimonBrundish Thiago finished the game having covered the most distance 10.15km



He made 96 of 99 passes

9/9 long balls



Won the ball back 19 times whilst losing it 4!!



What a footballer Thiago finished the game having covered the most distance 10.15kmHe made 96 of 99 passes9/9 long ballsWon the ball back 19 times whilst losing it 4!!What a footballer

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Thiago MOTM again for me, he’s top two midfielders in the world with KDB idc Thiago MOTM again for me, he’s top two midfielders in the world with KDB idc

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV I could watch Thiago Alcantara forever. I could watch Thiago Alcantara forever.

SQ @9squeeze Oh my God the way Thiago just facilitated the sequence before the Van Djik shot was sensational Oh my God the way Thiago just facilitated the sequence before the Van Djik shot was sensational

Sean @SeanDOlfc Thiago just had a bigger impact in a CL semi than fabregas ever did Thiago just had a bigger impact in a CL semi than fabregas ever did 😂

Dinesh Kumar @DHardayal Thiago runs nearly every match,one of the best in the world. Thiago runs nearly every match,one of the best in the world.

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix How many clinics has Thiago put on now? He’ll be putting the NHS out of business How many clinics has Thiago put on now? He’ll be putting the NHS out of business

EiF @EiFSoccer Yea, Thiago is just so much fun to watch. Blessed to see him play at such a high level. Yea, Thiago is just so much fun to watch. Blessed to see him play at such a high level.

- @AnfieldRd96 They called Thiago a thumbs up merchant. He walks into any midfield in the world. They called Thiago a thumbs up merchant. He walks into any midfield in the world.

Thiago insists Liverpool's job isn't complete

The dynamic midfielder has been in majestic form in recent weeks, and has emerged as a major factor during his team's incredible run of form.

However, Thiago has warned against complacency in the second-leg. The Yellow Submarine, who currently lie seventh in La Liga, have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in this season's competition.

Following the game, Thaigo told BT Sport, as per BBC Sport:

"We have to recognise that we are playing a semi-final of the Champions League against a tough team like Villarreal and have to have the space to be ourselves, that's the key."

"I really enjoyed the team performance, that for me is the best thing, because we put our level as high as possible and we delivered today."

When asked about next week's return leg, Thiago stated:

"It will be hard there, I know this stadium before because of my time at Barcelona but we don't have time to think about the game there we have to think about our game at the weekend so that's all for us."

