Dudelange vs Pyunik prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Dudelange will welcome Pyunik to the Stade Jos Nosbaum in the second and decisive leg of the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday.

The first leg in Armenia last week ended in a narrow 1-0 win for Dudelange, with Samir Hajdi's goal from the penalty spot proving to be the difference. Despite a one-goal lead, the hosts should not get too complacent heading into this fixture as Pyunik scored two goals in their away leg in the first qualifying round.

Both teams head into this fixture with a week's preparation and should be able to put in a solid display.

Dudelange vs Pyunik Head-to-Head

The first leg last week was the first time the two teams crossed paths. The first leg was closely contested, and the trend should continue in the second.

Dudelange form guide (all competitions): W-W-W.

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): L-W-D.

Dudelange vs Pyunik Team News

Dudelange

Eliot Gashi is a confirmed absentee. Vova was unable to make it to the squad for the first leg due to visa-related issues but should feature here.

Injured: Eliot Gashi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pyunik

Boris Varga is suspended. The Armenia Premier League kicks off on Saturday, so the visitors face a dilemma about fielding a strong squad here or keep some players fresh for their campaign opener.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Boris Varga.

Dudelange vs Pyunik Predicted XIs

Dudelange (3-5-2): Lucas Fox (GK); Manuel da Costa, Joscelino Silva Dos Santos, Sylvio Ouassiero; Aldin Skenderovic, Nelito Dos Santos Da Cruz, Filip Bojic, Bruno Frere, Chris Stumpf; Samir Hadji, Mohcine Hassan Nader.

Pyunik (4-3-3): David Yurchenko (GK); Juninho, Alexander Gonzalez, Zoran Gajic, Mikhail Kovalenko; Eugeniu Cociuc, Renzo Zambrano, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; Artak Dashyan, Yusuf Otubanjo, Uros Nenadovic..

Dudelange vs Pyunik Prediction

Dudelange have scored four goals in three qualifying games in the Champions League this season, conceding just once. At home, they'll look to continue their solid defensive record.

Pyunik, meanwhile, have scored just twice in the qualifying campaign with both goals coming in their away game, so theyll be hopeful of a solid outing. Dudelange have a one-goal lead to protect and should so in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dudelange 1-1 Pyunik.

