Dumbarton vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Dumbarton and Rangers will square off in the Scottish Cup fourth round at the C&G Systems Stadium on Saturday (January 20th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Bonnyrigg Rose in League Two. They went behind to Neil Martyniuk's 11th-minute strike but Carlo Pignatiello drew the game level four minutes into the second half.

Rangers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago in the Scottish Premiership. Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima and Todd Cantwell all found the back of the net in the victory.

Dumbarton booked their spot at this stage with a away victory in extra-time over Annan in the last round. Rangers received a bye to this stage.

Dumbarton vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on nine occasions in the past with Rangers winning all nine previous games.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since April 2016 when Rangers claimed a 1-0 home winin the Scottish Championship.

Six of Dumbarton's last seven games in all competitions, including each of the last five have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rangers have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions (one loss).

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Dumbarton vs Rangers Prediction

Dumbarton will play the biggest game of their season when they welcome Rangers in the cup. The Sons navigated a nine-goal thriller in the last round to get to this stage and will be looking to take one step further by registering the biggest shock of the round.

Rangers won the first title of the season on offer when they triumphed over Hearts in the Scottish League Cup final last year. The Gers have an opportunity for more silverware in the cup and are heavily fancied to progress from this tie.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in eight years back when Rangers were still competing in the lower reaches of Scottish football. The gap between the two sides has grown exponentially since then and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dumbarton 0-4 Rangers

Dumbarton vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves