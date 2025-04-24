Dundee United vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Dundee United and Celtic battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership Championship group clash on Saturday at Tannadice Park.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over St. Johnstone a fortnight ago. Emmanuel Adegboyega's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Celtic, meanwhile, thrashed the same opponents 5-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. They were 4-0 up at the break, with Callum McGregor, Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda (two) strikes. Jota then stepped off the bench to complete the rout midway through the second half.

The Hoops shift their attention to the league where their last game saw them thrash Kilmarnock 5-1 at home. The win means they hold a 15-point lead atop the summit with 81 points from 33 games while Dundee are fourth with 50 points.

Dundee United vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 76 wins from their last 98 head-to-head games with Dundee, losing four.

Their most recent clash in February saw Celtic claim a 3-0 home win.

Celtic have scored at least twice in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Dundee's last eight league games have produced an average of 11.3 corners.

Eleven of Celtic's last 12 league games have produced at least three goals.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six head-to-head games.

Dundee United vs Celtic Prediction

Dundee are in the hunt for continental qualification. The race for Europe is intense, with three points separating third from fifth with five games remaining.

Celtic, meanwhile, are fresh off booking their spot in the Scottish Cup final with Aberdeen. Brendan Rodgers' side need a point to seal a fourth straight league title and are heavily fancied to claim maximum points.

Expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Celtic

Dundee United vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corners

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More