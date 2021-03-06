Dundee United vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Celtic travel to Tannadice Park to take on Dundee United in a Scottish Premier League clash on Sunday.

This game could well be the Glasgow giants' last match as defending champions, after having had a nine-year stranglehold on the title.

💬 John Kennedy: We must build on what we’re doing.



Full #DUFCCEL Media Conference on YouTube now ⬇️#CelticFC 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 5, 2021

That 10th title is not happening this year, and that much can be said with conviction.

With seven games to play, Rangers are 18 points ahead of their great rivals. It would require a massive collapse by Rangers for Celtic to have any chance of winning the league again.

Rangers play St. Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday. If they win that game, anything other than a Celtic win would crown them champions before the Old Firm derby in a couple of weeks.

However, Celtic will be dreading that scenario. If Rangers are crowned champions this weekend, then their first match as champions would be against their great rivals.

💬 Callum McGregor: We want a strong performance against Dundee United.#CelticFC 🍀🟢 #DUFCCEL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 4, 2021

Dundee United have not had a great season but are sitting rather comfortably in mid-table. They have 35 points from 31 games and are well clear of the relegation battle that is brewing at the bottom of the league.

In their last game, they drew 1-1 against Kilmarnock. That was a decent result for them to bounce back from a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Rangers.

Dundee United vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have won 54 of the last 70 matches that they have played against Dundee United. In that time, the Bhoys have lost only three times to Sunday's opponents.

Dundee United form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Celtic form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Dundee United vs Celtic Team News

Dundee United

Declan Glass has been ruled out with a long-term injury concern. Dillon Powers has a head injury and may not play this game either.

Injured: Declan Glass, Dillon Powers

Suspended: None

Celtic

The Bhoys are without Christopher Jullien, a long-term absentee. James Forrest is still struggling with an ankle issue.

Injured: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspended: None

Dundee United vs Celtic Predicted XIs

Dundee United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Siegrist; Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Mark Reynolds, Jamie Robson; Ian Harkes, Jeando Fuchs, Calum Butcher, Adrian Sporle; Lawrence Shankland, Mark McNulty

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Vasilis Barkas; Jonjoe Kenny, Kristoffer Ajer, Shane Duffy, Diego Laxalt; Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor; Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti

Dundee United vs Celtic Prediction

Even though the recent past has been traumatic, including the sacking of Neil Lennon, Celtic have still managed a decent run of results in that time.

We are predicting that Celtic will keep the Scottish Premier League title race alive for at least one more round of matches by beating Dundee United in this game.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-2 Celtic