Dundee United vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic kept the pressure on league leaders and fierce rivals Rangers with a narrow win over Hearts in midweek and now travel to Dundee for another tricky Scottish Premiership fixture.

Dundee United are just behind Hearts in fourth in the table with 27 points from 16 games. Their illustrious visitors are five points ahead with a game in hand. Kyogo Furushahi found the winner in the home game against Hearts to ensure the Hoops have the joint best attacking record in the league.

Many of their fans will miss this road trip because Dundee United will have to keep one of the stands of their stadium shut after damage from a recent storm.

Dundee United vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have understandably dominated this rivalry, winning 33 of the 51 games contested. The Terrors have only claimed three wins. 15 games have ended in draws.

The last encounter between the sides was in September in a league game that ended 1-1.

Dundee United form guide (Scottish Premiership): L-D-W-L-L

Celtic form guide (Scottish Premiership): W-W-W-D-W

Dundee United vs Celtic team news

Dundee United

Right-back Liam Smith and forward Marc McNulty have been out with injuries since September. Dylan Levitt and Jeando Fuchs are doubts for this big game.

Injured: Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Kai Fotheringham

Doubtful: Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs

Suspended: None

Celtic

Jota, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh are all doubts having picked up knocks in the grueling midweek fixture. The good news for Ange Postecoglou is that attacking midfielder Tom Rogic has made a full recovery.

Giorgios Giakoumakis will remain sidelined after his knee surgery.

Injured: Christopher Julien, Karamoko Dembele, Giorgios Giakoumakis

Doubtful: Jota, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh

Suspended: None

Dundee United vs Celtic predicted XI

Dundee United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Benjamin Siegrist; Scott McMann, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards, Kieran Freeman; Nicky Clark, Ilmari Niskanen, Florent Hoti, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett; Louis Appere

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Nir Bitton, Josip Juranovic; Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; James Forrest, Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi

Dundee United vs Celtic prediction

Celtic have really got into a rhythm in recent times and are unbeaten in nine in the league. They also have the best defensive record in the Premiership right now and are hot on the heels of Rangers.

Their hosts have gone the other way, unfortunately, and have won one of their last five league games. They hit nadir last weekend while going down 1-0 to ten-man Motherwell. We predict the Hoops to overpower the Tangerines in this one.

Prediction: Dundee United: 0-2 Cetic

Edited by Shardul Sant