Dundee United vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The penultimate matchday of the Scottish Premiership kicks off this week and will see Dundee United host Celtic at Tannadice Park on Wednesday night.

Dundee United have struggled for results of late and now have their European ambitions in peril. They were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Rangers in their last outing and were comfortably brushed aside by the league giants as they struggled to gain any foothold in the game.

The home side sit fourth in the table with 44 points from 36 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they fight for the final European spot.

Celtic have had a brilliant campaign and are now closing in on a 52nd league title. They beat Heart of Midlothian 4-1 in their last game, shaking off an early concession to turn around the scoreline and stroll to victory.

The Celts have picked up 89 points from 36 games this season and sit atop the table. They can wrap up their title charge with just a point on Wednesday.

Dundee United vs Celtic Head-to-Head

There have been 75 meetings between Dundee United and Celtic. The hosts have won just three of those games, while the visitors have won 57 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup back in March. Celtic won the game 3-0.

Dundee United Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D

Celtic Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Dundee United vs Celtic Team News

Dundee United

Manager Thomas Courts will be unable to call on the services of Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, Maxime Biamou, Calum Butcher and Ian Harkes on Wednesday as they are all injured. Marc McNulty picked up an injury last month and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, Maxime Biamou, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes

Doubtful: Marc McNulty

Suspended: None

Celtic

Josip Juranovic is the only injured player for the Celts ahead of their midweek clash.

Injured: Josip Juranovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dundee United vs Celtic Predicted XI

Dundee United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Siegrist (GK); Ross Graham, Lewis Neilson, Ryan Edwards; Scott McMann, Archie Meekison, Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith; Tony Watt, Nicky Clark

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley; Daizen Maeda, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Dundee United vs Celtic Prediction

Dundee United have won just one of their last five games and two of their last 11 across all competitions. They have won just one of their last six games at Tannadice Park and will be looking to improve their home form starting this Wednesday.

Celtic, on the other hand, are on a 30-game unbeaten run in the league, a run dating back to September last year. The visitors should confirm their title triumph this week.

Prediction: Dundee United 1-3 Celtic

