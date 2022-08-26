Dundee United vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Dundee United and Celtic will lock horns on matchday five of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat to St. Mirren at home last weekend, thanks to Curtis Main's brace and Alex Greive's injury time winner. Celtic, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 home win over Hearts, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis scored in either half for the defending champions.

The win helped the capital side maintain their 100% start to the season. They lead the way at the summit with 12 points garnered from four games. Dundee, meanwhile, are second from bottom and have one point to show for their efforts after four outings.

Dundee United vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have had 52 wins from their last 70 meetings against Dundee. Sunday's hosts have been victorious on just three occasions, while 15 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Dylan Levitt's 72nd-minute equaliser helped Dundee to a 1-1 draw at home.

Dundee United form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Celtic form guide: W-W-W-W

Dundee United vs Celtic Team News

Dundee United

Peter Pawlett remains sidelined with an Achilles Tendon injury, while Logan Chambers is a doubt.

Injured: Peter Pawlett

Doubtful: Logan Chambers

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi is the only known injury concern for the visitors. There are no suspension worries for Celtic.

Injured: Yosuke Ideguchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dundee United vs Celtic Predicted XIs

Dundee United (4-3-3): Carljohan Eriksson (GK); Aziz Behich, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith; Jamie McGrath, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes; Tony Watt, Steven Fletcher, Glenn Middleton

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda

Dundee United vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have a vastly superior squad to Dundee, so the visitors are overwhelming favourites to claim all three points.

Barring an unlikely upset, we are backing the capital side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-4 Celtic

