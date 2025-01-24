Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Dundee United will host Rangers at Tannadice Park on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Premiership campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable return to the Scottish top-flight and are pushing for a spot in the Championship Round as they sit third in the table with 37 points from 23 matches.

They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory away at St. Mirren last time out in the league with Louis Moult coming off the bench to score a late goal before goalkeeper Jack Walton made a brilliant penalty save in additional time to seal the points for the Terrors.

Rangers, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen in their last league outing before thrashing Fraserburgh 5-0 in the domestic cup last weekend. They then turned their attention to continental action on Thursday, facing Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League and losing 2-1.

The visitors, who sit second in the league table with 47 points, are 13 points behind Celtic at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Dundee United vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 212 meetings between the two teams. Dundee United have won 42 of those games while Rangers have won 123 times. There have been 47 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The Terrors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

The Gers have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Premiership this season with 44 goals scored and 18 conceded.

Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction

Dundee have lost three of their last four matches after losing just one of their previous 10. They have won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Rangers' latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response on Sunday. They have been inconsistent on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-1 Rangers

Dundee United vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

