Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership, 11th-placed Dundee United will entertain second-placed Rangers at Tannadice Park on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts have resumed their Premiership campaign on a positive note. They're unbeaten in three games since a 2-2 draw against Hearts on Christmas Eve. Dundee have won their last two games on the spin and are coming off a 1-0 win over St. Johnstone, thanks to Tony Watt's 81st-minute winner. Nevertheless, with 19 points, they remain second from bottom in the standings.

Rangers, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten run in the league with a 2-2 draw against fierce rivals Celtic at home. Ryan Kent and James Tavernier scored in quick succession in the second half, but their efforts were undone by Kyogo Furuhashi's 88th-minute equaliser.

Dundee United vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 192 times across competitions since 1925. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side, leading 109-40.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Rangers, winning three and keeping two clean sheets.

Dundee have picked up three of their five wins this season in their last five outings, while Rangers are unbeaten in their last seven, winning five.

Four of Dundee's five games have come at home, while Rangers' two defeats this season have come on their travels.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 46 times in 20 games.

Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction

The Tangerines have been in good form recently, scoring nine goals and conceding twice n their last three home games. They have three wins at home in their last five meetings against the Glasgow giants.

Rangers, meanwhile, are undefeated in seven league outings. Like Dundee, they're unbeaten since the resumption of league action last month.

While the visitors have an upper hand in their head-to-head record, Dundee's home advantage could come to the fare, and a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-2 Rangers

Dundee United vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes