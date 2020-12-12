Dundee United vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers are back in Scottish Premier League action on Sunday, when they travel to Sannadice Park to take on Dundee United.
Steven Gerrard's side are in a strong position at the top of the league, but the Rangers manager will be intent on his side continuing their intensity and form into the second half of the season.
Rangers are 13 points ahead of Celtic at the top of the table, even though they have played two games more than their Glasgow rivals.
In midweek, Rangers confirmed top spot in the Europa League group with a 2-0 away win over Lech Poznan, in a game where Gerrard gave a few first-team players a well-deserved rest.
Last week in the league, Rangers were dominant as well, as they managed a 4-0 win away at Ross County. Gerrard's men have not dropped points in the league since September.
Dundee United are currently sixth in the league. Last weekend, they were at the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline against Livingston.
Dundee United vs Rangers Head-to-Head
Rangers have won nine of the last 12 meetings against Ross County, with the remaining three ending in draws.
Rangers won this season's first game between these two sides 4-0 at Ibrox, thanks to goals from Ryan Kent, James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield.
Dundee United form guide: L-W-W-D-W
Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-D
Dundee United vs Rangers team news
Nicky Clark is unavailable for Dundee United. He has been forced to isolate after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Nicky Clark
Ryan Jack has missed the last few games with a muscle injury, and is expected to remain on the sidelines. Filip Helander is available again after an isolation period following a positive COVID-19 test, but he is doubtful for this league game against Dundee United. Gerrard said that they had no new injury concerns after the Europa League game against Lech Poznan.
Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack
Doubtful: Filip Helander
Suspended: Jordan Jones, George Edmundson
Dundee United Predicted XI
Dundee United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Benjamin Siegrist; Mark Connolly, Ryan Edwards, Mark Reynolds; Liam Smith, Dillon Powers, Jeando Fuchs, Adrian Sporle; Ian Harkes; Lawrence Shankland, Mark McNulty
Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe
Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction
With the form that Rangers are in, they go into every league game they play as overwhelming favorites.
We are predicting another comfortable win for Steven Gerrard's team.
Prediction: Dundee United 0-2 RangersPublished 12 Dec 2020, 13:40 IST