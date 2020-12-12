Dundee United vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers are back in Scottish Premier League action on Sunday, when they travel to Sannadice Park to take on Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard's side are in a strong position at the top of the league, but the Rangers manager will be intent on his side continuing their intensity and form into the second half of the season.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Steven Gerrard spoke to the media today ahead of Sunday's match against Dundee United.

Rangers are 13 points ahead of Celtic at the top of the table, even though they have played two games more than their Glasgow rivals.

In midweek, Rangers confirmed top spot in the Europa League group with a 2-0 away win over Lech Poznan, in a game where Gerrard gave a few first-team players a well-deserved rest.

Last week in the league, Rangers were dominant as well, as they managed a 4-0 win away at Ross County. Gerrard's men have not dropped points in the league since September.

Dundee United are currently sixth in the league. Last weekend, they were at the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline against Livingston.

Dundee United vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers won this season's first game between these two sides 4-0 at Ibrox, thanks to goals from Ryan Kent, James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield.

Dundee United form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Dundee United vs Rangers team news

Nicky Clark is unavailable for Dundee United. He has been forced to isolate after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicky Clark

Ryan Jack has missed the last few games with a muscle injury, and is expected to remain on the sidelines. Filip Helander is available again after an isolation period following a positive COVID-19 test, but he is doubtful for this league game against Dundee United. Gerrard said that they had no new injury concerns after the Europa League game against Lech Poznan.

Steven Gerrard has reported another clean bill of health ahead of Sunday's trip to Tannadice to face Dundee United.



Read more from the manager 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 11, 2020

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: Filip Helander

Suspended: Jordan Jones, George Edmundson

Dundee United Predicted XI

Dundee United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Benjamin Siegrist; Mark Connolly, Ryan Edwards, Mark Reynolds; Liam Smith, Dillon Powers, Jeando Fuchs, Adrian Sporle; Ian Harkes; Lawrence Shankland, Mark McNulty

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction

With the form that Rangers are in, they go into every league game they play as overwhelming favorites.

We are predicting another comfortable win for Steven Gerrard's team.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-2 Rangers